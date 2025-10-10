Wildly Expensive Things You'll Find In Melania Trump's Closet That Weren't Worth The Money
With a background in modeling and a billionaire husband, one might assume that First Lady Melania Trump would be dressed to the nines, a fashion icon to be sought after, and an advantageous trendsetter. However, Melania's wardrobe is packed full of outrageous fashion choices, and only their designer price tags set them apart from just any old outfit disaster.
The First Lady has unlimited access to chic stylists, personal shoppers, and any designer she could possibly want with her and President Donald Trump's shared net worth of over $7 billion. But the gross amount of wealth seemingly serves as a way for Melania to get her hands on designer labels with ridiculously high prices, only for her to still be the worst dressed at any event.
As many Trumps are prone to do, when Melania flops, she flops with a hefty price tag. Over the years that the former model has been in the public eye, Melania's many expensive outfits have been her worst looks of all. With such incredible cringeworthy looks from the First Lady, one can assume that the billionaire's wife does not know the difference between a high price tag and high fashion.
Her white puff sleeve dress for the 2016 RNC
For the 2016 RNC, Melania Trump addressed the crowded room in a fitted white dress with three-quarter length sleeves that ended in marshmallow-like puffs. The simple fit and cut of the dress were completely disrupted by the large bubble sleeves that looked like a giant's scrunchie.
The dress, both overly simplistic and not fashion forward, left many with their jaws on the floor upon seeing the over $2000 price tag. From designer Roksanda, the "Margot" dress retailed for $2,190, before selling out after the First Lady's appearance at the RNC.
Her distracting neon pink coat dress for the U.N.
Addressing the U.N. in September 2017, the First Lady wore a neon fuchsia coat dress that featured huge bishop sleeves that bellowed out from the shoulders. The thick fabric the piece was made out of, combined with the distracting color, gave an almost fondant look to the material.
Talking before the audience of global government officials, Melania Trump spoke about cyberbullying — a speech that was quickly criticized for its irony, given her husband's own online bullying behavior. Her conversation on the topic was overpowered by the distracting and unflattering $2,950 Delpozo piece.
Melania's U.K. trip was packed full of fashion fails
Attending the U.K. state banquet in September 2025, Melania Trump wore a neon yellow off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown. The First Lady poorly accessorized the piece, pairing it with a huge purple belt, which did little to pull attention from the dress's gaudy coloring.
It's obvious the ex-model is not afraid of color, but with a piece as loud and harsh as this, she should have at least balked at the hefty price tag, as Herrera's gowns often retail for over $15,000. However, the piece just tops off many fashion flops for Melania, who went viral for her outrageous looks while on the presidential trip to the U.K.
A Gucci geometric nightmare for Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump wore a Gucci dress on a trip down to Mar-a-Lago in January 2021 that proves despite the First Lady's immense wealth and fame, you can't buy style. The slightly flared sleeve is a consistent trend in her closet, as well as bold fabrics with bright colors.
The pattern is a confusing and quite garish print that has been sewn into a shapeless and altogether boring cut. For a price tag of $3,700, one might want something that's a little more interesting or actually fashionable.
Melania's Inauguration Day look was the start of her bad hat phase
Melania Trump stood alongside her husband, Donald Trump, during the 2025 Inauguration when he was sworn in to his second term. At the event, Melania posed in a questionable fashion piece: a navy and white boater hat.
Hats seem to be one of the First Lady's favorite accessories, and certainly some of her most expensive pieces, with this Eric Javits piece. Though the price isn't explicitly listed — possibly a custom piece for Melania — his hats range from $200-$675. No matter the cost, the piece isn't stunning or dynamic enough to justify a price so steep.
Another U.K. fashion flop for the First Lady
Another piece from Melania Trump's U.K. trip in September 2025 reveals yet another style mishap in the First Lady's ongoing trials and fails in fashion. She was mocked ruthlessly online after stepping off Air Force One in this wide-brim purple hat from Christian Dior.
The huge hat brim blocked the First Lady's eyes completely, making most pictures of her from the trip look as though she were trying to hide. The large and mysterious designer piece does not have a listed price on the Dior site, but similar items from the famous designer are priced well over $1,000.
Melania's Sicily jacket that looked like a garden threw up
Arriving in Sicily in 2017, Melania Trump stepped out of her motorcade in a puffy, 3D floral jacket from Dolce & Gabbana's runway show. The jacket features dozens of 3-dimensional flowers that range from hydrangeas to roses.
While an interesting concept, the jacket's glitter details, overwhelming execution, and arts and crafts appearance are simply just too much. The fresh-off-the-runway piece retails for $51,500, but the price is further compounded by a mandatory $25,750 deposit. Overall, this kindergartener's art project jacket ran the First Lady over $77,000!