Wildly Expensive Things You'll Find In Melania Trump's Closet That Weren't Worth The Money

With a background in modeling and a billionaire husband, one might assume that First Lady Melania Trump would be dressed to the nines, a fashion icon to be sought after, and an advantageous trendsetter. However, Melania's wardrobe is packed full of outrageous fashion choices, and only their designer price tags set them apart from just any old outfit disaster.

The First Lady has unlimited access to chic stylists, personal shoppers, and any designer she could possibly want with her and President Donald Trump's shared net worth of over $7 billion. But the gross amount of wealth seemingly serves as a way for Melania to get her hands on designer labels with ridiculously high prices, only for her to still be the worst dressed at any event.

As many Trumps are prone to do, when Melania flops, she flops with a hefty price tag. Over the years that the former model has been in the public eye, Melania's many expensive outfits have been her worst looks of all. With such incredible cringeworthy looks from the First Lady, one can assume that the billionaire's wife does not know the difference between a high price tag and high fashion.