That Viral Photo Of Melania Trump Looking Like A Zombie Is Actually Real

In the age of AI, Photoshop, and memes being posted a mile a minute, it can sometimes be difficult to determine if what you're seeing online is actually genuine or not. This is especially true when the President of the United States' team has utilized that sort of content before. Take, for instance, Donald Trump's "Superman" meme that ended up being blasted harsher than Kryptonite on account of its cringe factor. So, if you were one of many netizens who saw a picture from Donald's visit to the U.K. in which First Lady Melania Trump can be seen standing menacingly to the side while dressed like a zombie nun from a horror movie, you'd be forgiven for initially having some doubts regarding its authenticity. However, we're here to tell you that the photo is 100% real.

In the photo that's been circulating on social platforms like X, Melania can be seen standing with husband Donald, as well as King Charles III and Queen Camilla. She's sporting a closed dark-gray jacket and matching skirt, standing with her arms at her sides as a wide-brimmed hat covers not just her face, but her entire head. "OK, who put Melania into 'sleep' mode," an X account parodying U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote. "I thought Melania was a damn coat rack for a second," another X user quipped, subsequently confirming to a curious commenter that the photo was indeed legitimate. The original photo, dated September 17, is attributed to the WPA Pool on Getty Images, rather than an individual photographer, with the description explaining that the four public figures were visiting the Royal Collection exhibition at Windsor Castle.