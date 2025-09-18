That Viral Photo Of Melania Trump Looking Like A Zombie Is Actually Real
In the age of AI, Photoshop, and memes being posted a mile a minute, it can sometimes be difficult to determine if what you're seeing online is actually genuine or not. This is especially true when the President of the United States' team has utilized that sort of content before. Take, for instance, Donald Trump's "Superman" meme that ended up being blasted harsher than Kryptonite on account of its cringe factor. So, if you were one of many netizens who saw a picture from Donald's visit to the U.K. in which First Lady Melania Trump can be seen standing menacingly to the side while dressed like a zombie nun from a horror movie, you'd be forgiven for initially having some doubts regarding its authenticity. However, we're here to tell you that the photo is 100% real.
In the photo that's been circulating on social platforms like X, Melania can be seen standing with husband Donald, as well as King Charles III and Queen Camilla. She's sporting a closed dark-gray jacket and matching skirt, standing with her arms at her sides as a wide-brimmed hat covers not just her face, but her entire head. "OK, who put Melania into 'sleep' mode," an X account parodying U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote. "I thought Melania was a damn coat rack for a second," another X user quipped, subsequently confirming to a curious commenter that the photo was indeed legitimate. The original photo, dated September 17, is attributed to the WPA Pool on Getty Images, rather than an individual photographer, with the description explaining that the four public figures were visiting the Royal Collection exhibition at Windsor Castle.
Melania Trump's questionable fashion choices are the least of Trump's U.K worries
It's no secret that the FLOTUS often has difficulty reading the room when it comes to her wardrobe. During her time as first lady and beyond, Melania Trump has worn some outfits that were highly inappropriate — not necessarily because they were especially scandalous on their own, but because they didn't match the occasion. What makes the dark, horror movie-esque outfit she wore to the Royal Collection exhibition even more perplexing is that it was practically the polar opposite of the bright yellow, off-the-shoulder dress she wore to the state banquet dinner at Windsor Castle that very same day.
But while it's true that Melania Trump's U.K. fashion choices were eye-catching for all the wrong reasons, and that the trip once again put Donald Trump's lies about his height on blast, those things were probably among the least of the president's worries as he got re-acquainted with Blighty. One of the goals of Donald's visit was to strengthen the economic relationship between the U.K. and the U.S., but clearly, not everyone sees it that way. Britons turned out in droves to protest the Trumps' visit to the U.K., with one group of protestors even projecting an image of the president smiling with Jefferey Epstein onto Windsor Castle itself. Regarding the marches taking place in the streets of England, political commentator Zoe Gardner told the BBC that Donald Trump "represents everything that we hate," adding, "We want our government to show some backbone, and have a little bit of pride and represent that huge feeling of disgust at Donald Trump's politics in the U.K."