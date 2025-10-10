Subtle Signs A Gavin Newsom & Kamala Harris Feud Is Brewing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What happens in 2028 is anyone's guess, but Former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom are both expected to make a bid for the Democratic presidential ticket. Harris and Newsom have a more complicated relationship than people realize, and since the release of her book, "107 Days," it appears tensions are rising between the two politicians. When Joe Biden endorsed Harris, following his own election dropout, there was very little time left for the former VP to build her campaign, and one of the first people Harris called for help was Newsom. But the governor didn't pick up, nor did he call her back. Harris made a point of emphasizing this in her book, seemingly wounded by the apparent snub. Newsom responded to the many questions commentators had after reading that particular passage, telling curious reporters that, first of all, he hadn't read it (ouch), but that he was working tirelessly behind the scenes at the time to endorse her as soon as possible, snarking, "I assume that's in the book as well," (via Politico).

Er, it's not. Add to that the fact that the former San Francisco mayor initially claimed on his podcast, "Politickin,'" that he'd been in the gym when he received the call. Newsom took another subtle jab at Harris while making an appearance on "Pod Save America" shortly after the 2024 Democratic National Convention took place. He was asked about the swiftness with which she was selected as the presidential nominee, and the fact that the former prosecutor didn't have to face off against any other contenders in a primary. "We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up, I don't know if you know that. That's what I've been told to say!" Newsom quipped with a laugh.