Kamala Harris & Gavin Newsom Have A More Complicated Relationship Than People Realize

Kamala Harris' tell-all book "107 Days" had all her former allies turning against her as, to put it plainly, the former vice president didn't hesitate to speak her truth. In the memoir, Harris claimed, among other things, that Democratic politicians had mixed reactions to her replacing Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. While North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Former President Bill Clinton immediately jumped onboard to support her, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi wanted to proceed with caution. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom didn't answer the call she made to ask him for an endorsement. Instead, he offered a strange reply: "Hiking. Will Call Back." And, according to Harris, her fellow Dem didn't stand by his word. The SF Gate reported that Newsom later clarified he didn't answer Harris' call because she had dialed him from an unfamiliar number.

The former San Francisco mayor also insisted that he had been trying to contact the Biden administration in the meantime. However, when Newsom realized that Harris was the one reaching out to him through the mystery phone number, he immediately texted back. He didn't call because the politician was busy putting his head together with his team to come up with a strong endorsement that he put out just hours later. Notably, in a chat with the Daily Mail, an insider labeled Newsom and Harris as "frenemies," while a political strategist posited that they had been engaged in a healthy competition throughout their careers as California-based Democrats. However, they also cautioned that their dynamic may swiftly change if both choose to run for office in 2028.