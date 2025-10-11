Karoline Leavitt's Low Profile Husband Hasn't Been Spared From The Brutal Nicknames

The job of White House press secretary tends to attract a lot of chaos. Karoline Leavitt has held that position since the start of the second Trump administration, and she's certainly no stranger to controversial moments. That extends to her personal life, as she's married to Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer 32 years her senior who has lived through his fair share of tragedy. Riccio is definitely not as much of a public figure as his wife is (and they're far from the only political couple with a massive age gap), but that hasn't spared him from the merciless glare of the political spotlight. Let's just say that whenever he appears on Leavitt's social media, the commentary about their age difference is nothing short of brutal.

That savagery was abundantly clear right away when Leavitt announced their engagement on Instagram on Christmas 2023. One commenter spared some mock concern for Riccio by asking, "Looks like he had alot of trouble getting up from that kneeling ... did you help?" Another jokester took a peak at the rock on Leavitt's finger and quipped, "Her hand looks older [than] her husband."

The public criticism did not cool down at all when Leavitt and Riccio started growing their family. After their baby son appeared on his mom's Instagram in the summer of 2024, multiple commenters made sure to jokingly refer to Riccio as the grandfather. Then, when the three of them had a beach outing the following summer, one person cracked the joke, "Cool that u and your dad still hang out." Since then, "dad" and "grandfather" have become social media nicknames for Riccio.