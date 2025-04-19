Tragic Details About Karoline Leavitt's Decades-Older Husband Nicholas Riccio

When Karoline Leavitt posted an Instagram carousel of photos from her January 2025 wedding, people were quick to mock her relationship with Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. "She married her own father?" one user commented, while another quipped: "True humanitarian! Marrying the elderly." More critics flooded her comment section to cast their judgment on the couple, but Leavitt doesn't seem to be bothered by the haters.

In her interview with Megyn Kelly, Leavitt addressed the chatter about her marriage, admitting that she and her husband started as friends and ended up falling for each other. When Kelly asked her if she ever went back and forth on dating Riccio, she said, "Of course. I mean, it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible. He's my greatest supporter, he's my best friend, he's my rock."

Riccio hasn't publicly addressed his relationship with his wife, but Leavitt has admitted to her social media followers that her husband is fairly private. "He doesn't have social media and he's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," she wrote in an honest Instagram post (via the Daily Mail). She went on to explain that she respects his privacy by not posting him too much on social media. And given the hate they receive on posts featuring her husband, that might be for the best.