How Meghan Markle's Ambition Reportedly Led To Divorce From Her Ex Husband

Meghan Markle gained some prominence after landing her role on "Suits," but when she started dating Prince Harry back in 2016, a lot of people didn't know who she was. Among the many things the public quickly learned about Meghan was the fact that she had been previously married.

The former actor kicked off her romance with film producer Trevor Engelson in 2004, eventually getting married in Jamaica in September 2011. However, the two ended their marriage just two years later. Details about that relationship have been rather sparse as Meghan hasn't shared too much about her past life. However, a royal author spoke with Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and got the scoop on why his daughter's first marriage didn't work out. Bottom line? Meghan's ambition was to blame for the breakdown of the couple's relationship.

"Though Engleson was more successful, Meghan exhibited greater ambition. She nagged him to be more aggressive," author Tina Brown told The Daily Mail after allegedly speaking with Thomas. "Friends remember how she urged him to make a more professional impression when they socialized with industry players who were potentially powerful. It irritated Meghan, too, that he seemed to have some exquisite integrity hang-up about pushing on her behalf for better roles," Brown added. Of course, that's just one take, and while there have been other reports about the failed marriage, it seems as though Meghan's drive and dedication to her career were a primary factor in her messy divorce from Engelson.