Keith Urban's Post-Divorce Behavior Keeps Getting More Bizarre
What the heck is going on with Keith Urban? Rumor has it the musician's reported divorced dad behavior forced Nicole Kidman's hand to make it official. And now that the former Hollywood it-couple has called it quits, Urban's actions have everyone even more confused. Did the divorce launch the "Somebody Like You" singer into a full-on midlife crisis, or is his strange vibe part of what led to the big breakup?
Kidman filed for divorce from her hubby of 19 years on September 30 after the couple reportedly spent the summer living separately. Rumors about what led to the split spread quickly. When a video of Urban changing the lyrics of one of his songs to be about his guitarist at a recent performance surfaced, his petty onstage behavior had everyone taking Kidman's side.
Originally, the song that got the controversial lyric change, "The Fighter," was written for Kidman. One would think that the drama surrounding this mild lyric change would have inspired Urban to stick to his original lyrics while performing until the dust of his breakup settles. Yet, he's doing the opposite. On October 2, Urban took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for his first post-split concert. Not only did he omit "The Fighter" from his set, but he made another seemingly pointed change. While performing "You'll Think of Me," Urban usually sings of a breakup with the lyric, "Take your space and take your reasons." This time, however, he sang, "Your bulls*** reasons."
Keith Urban's divorce may be just one part of his apparent crash out
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split has been rumored to be one-sided, with a source telling People, "Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed," while adding, "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on." Yet, based on Urban's latest lyric change, he certainly seems to be singing a different tune. Kidman cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing. However, it seems what's going on behind the scenes with these two may be more contentious than that implies.
Splitting from your partner of nearly two decades is surely traumatic, but it's far from the only big life change Urban is in the midst of right now. The star reportedly fired his entire band back in January. And they had been together even longer than he had been with Kidman, as they had been his bandmates for 25 years. Putting all of these pieces together has led insiders close to the former couple to tell TMZ that they believe the 57-year-old musician may be having a bit of a midlife crisis. Friends think Urban already has a new girlfriend, while Kidman is reportedly "holding the family together through this difficult time" by prioritizing the pair's two daughters, of whom she will have primary custody.