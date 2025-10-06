Keith Urban's Post-Divorce Behavior Keeps Getting More Bizarre

What the heck is going on with Keith Urban? Rumor has it the musician's reported divorced dad behavior forced Nicole Kidman's hand to make it official. And now that the former Hollywood it-couple has called it quits, Urban's actions have everyone even more confused. Did the divorce launch the "Somebody Like You" singer into a full-on midlife crisis, or is his strange vibe part of what led to the big breakup?

Kidman filed for divorce from her hubby of 19 years on September 30 after the couple reportedly spent the summer living separately. Rumors about what led to the split spread quickly. When a video of Urban changing the lyrics of one of his songs to be about his guitarist at a recent performance surfaced, his petty onstage behavior had everyone taking Kidman's side.

Originally, the song that got the controversial lyric change, "The Fighter," was written for Kidman. One would think that the drama surrounding this mild lyric change would have inspired Urban to stick to his original lyrics while performing until the dust of his breakup settles. Yet, he's doing the opposite. On October 2, Urban took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for his first post-split concert. Not only did he omit "The Fighter" from his set, but he made another seemingly pointed change. While performing "You'll Think of Me," Urban usually sings of a breakup with the lyric, "Take your space and take your reasons." This time, however, he sang, "Your bulls*** reasons."