Keith Urban's Petty Onstage Behavior Has Everyone On Nicole Kidman's Team Amid Messy Split
As we learn more and more salacious details about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, it seems that the Grammy-winner has made a serious PR misstep. Just a day after Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades, a recently-taken video of Urban performing onstage is going viral. And, the lyrics he chose to sing at this performance are making plenty of folks Team Kidman.
The clip shows Urban singing his hit song "The Fighter," while fellow country music star Maggie Baugh plays guitar. While singing, Urban changed the original lyric, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to be about his guitarist. Instead, he sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player." Baugh proceeded to seem shocked about the lyric-change, posting the video on Instagram with the caption "Did he just say that." Sure — this may be a bit weird, but is it enough to cause an uproar? With a bit of context, it is. As it turns out, Urban has been open about the fact that he originally wrote this song about Kidman. At the same time, TMZ has reported that sources say, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it." Now, fans are wondering if Urban's subtle shoutout to Baugh means she is the woman in question.
This lyric change has fans turning on Keith Urban
In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Keith Urban talked about writing his 2016 song "The Fighter." "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he explained. He called the song " ... like a vow in so many ways," and noted that he wanted Kidman's " ... tenderness to not have to get hardened to the world ... That's my job as her husband, to put myself around her so she can remain that way.'" This description makes changing the lyric to be about someone else amidst their reportedly one-sided split raise a few eyebrows. And, the fact that Urban is 57 years old, Kidman is 58 years old, and Maggie Baugh is just 25 is raising even more.
Baugh's video of her performance with Urban raked in many negative comments. "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It's the ultimate ick," one wrote. "Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that ... tells us what he's really all about. That's just disgusting," added another. "Why in the world would you post this? Have some class," another commenter said. This strange moment paired with rumors that Urban's divorced dad behavior forced Kidman's hand to make it official has many folks questioning the musician's intentions.