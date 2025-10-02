Keith Urban's Petty Onstage Behavior Has Everyone On Nicole Kidman's Team Amid Messy Split

As we learn more and more salacious details about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, it seems that the Grammy-winner has made a serious PR misstep. Just a day after Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades, a recently-taken video of Urban performing onstage is going viral. And, the lyrics he chose to sing at this performance are making plenty of folks Team Kidman.

The clip shows Urban singing his hit song "The Fighter," while fellow country music star Maggie Baugh plays guitar. While singing, Urban changed the original lyric, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to be about his guitarist. Instead, he sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player." Baugh proceeded to seem shocked about the lyric-change, posting the video on Instagram with the caption "Did he just say that." Sure — this may be a bit weird, but is it enough to cause an uproar? With a bit of context, it is. As it turns out, Urban has been open about the fact that he originally wrote this song about Kidman. At the same time, TMZ has reported that sources say, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it." Now, fans are wondering if Urban's subtle shoutout to Baugh means she is the woman in question.