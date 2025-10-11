Odd Details About James Van Der Beek's First Time Meeting His Wife, Kimberly

"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek has been married to producer Kimberly Brook since 2010. The pair's love seems to know no bounds, and it looks like things have been that way since they first met under rather surprising circumstances.

The couple's love story began when they were both coincidentally on a vacation in Israel. Van Deer Beek was recently divorced from Heather McComb, his first wife. While speaking to friends about not wanting to live a single life and actually find his soulmate, his life changed forever. During this vulnerable, private conversation with friends in a public place, a random stranger interrupted him and asked him a question. This person ended up being Van Der Beek's future wife, making it seem like the universe answered his prayers.

On August 1, 2020, the "Varsity Blues" actor posted several photos on Instagram of himself and Brook for their anniversary, depicting the couple in front of a sunset and Brook in front of a beach, showcasing the rich life they live together. In the post's caption, Van Der Beek explained the quirky and somewhat strange story of how they met. "I was done being single," the caption revealed. "I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate... I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us." The actor continued, discussing how he was actually a bit perturbed by Brook at first. "I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment?"