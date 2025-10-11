Odd Details About James Van Der Beek's First Time Meeting His Wife, Kimberly
"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek has been married to producer Kimberly Brook since 2010. The pair's love seems to know no bounds, and it looks like things have been that way since they first met under rather surprising circumstances.
The couple's love story began when they were both coincidentally on a vacation in Israel. Van Deer Beek was recently divorced from Heather McComb, his first wife. While speaking to friends about not wanting to live a single life and actually find his soulmate, his life changed forever. During this vulnerable, private conversation with friends in a public place, a random stranger interrupted him and asked him a question. This person ended up being Van Der Beek's future wife, making it seem like the universe answered his prayers.
On August 1, 2020, the "Varsity Blues" actor posted several photos on Instagram of himself and Brook for their anniversary, depicting the couple in front of a sunset and Brook in front of a beach, showcasing the rich life they live together. In the post's caption, Van Der Beek explained the quirky and somewhat strange story of how they met. "I was done being single," the caption revealed. "I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate... I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us." The actor continued, discussing how he was actually a bit perturbed by Brook at first. "I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment?"
Kimberly Brook stands by James Van Der Beek
On Instagram, James Van Deer Beek revealed that he believed his chance encounter with his future wife, Kimberly Brook, was fate. "Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: 'I'm not looking for a relationship,'" the caption continued. "Six months later we were living together."
Brook told People in 2024 that she realized she was pregnant shortly after moving in with Van Der Beek, further solidifying their relationship. Now, the couple has six children, and Brook stands by her famous husband during his current illness.
On September 22, 2025, New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre held a reunion for "Dawson's Creek," featuring most of the show's original stars. Sadly, Van Der Beek could not attend the event due to his ongoing fight against colorectal cancer, and Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to fill his role. However, the famed actor appeared in a special video where he shared a sentimental message regarding missing the event, and his wife and kids were in attendance. In a comment under an Instagram post made by Van Der Beek, Brook wrote, "Was important to him we come!!" showcasing her dedication to her husband. In 2024, the "Rules of Attraction" star exclusively spoke to People about his illness, saying, "I've really been so blessed with my wife and kids. I've got a lot to live for, and it's a beautiful life," depicting just how important Van Der Beek's marriage is to the actor.