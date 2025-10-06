Lauren Sánchez's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Botched Plastic Surgery In Spicy Pics

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' latest photoshoot hit Instagram a few months after she tied the knot with Jeff Bezos in a highly publicized and highly controversial wedding weekend. And, while there was plenty to talk about when it came to their nuptials, unfiltered photos of Lauren in Italy for the occasion put her rumored face work on blast. Since then, it certainly seems that her plastic surgery has gone too far. Billions of dollars can definitely buy plenty of different ways to change your appearance. Still, as Lauren's seemingly growing lips get more and more distracting over time, she proves that just because you can afford to keep changing your look, that doesn't mean you should.

Not long after Lauren posted her carefully curated photos on Instagram, a candid photo of her started making the rounds on X. The photo showed her watching the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week with the caption, "Lauren [Sánchez'] new cheek implants look like they hurt." The comment section was flooded with agreement that she seems to be taking the procedures too far. "Oh good lord. She looks more comical than before and that's saying something," one X user wrote. "I swear plastic surgery of any kind is addictive. [They] just keep going and going no matter how ridiculous they look," said another. Evidently, the internet is in agreement that it may be time for Lauren to reevaluate her look.