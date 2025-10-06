Lauren Sánchez's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Botched Plastic Surgery In Spicy Pics
Magic mirror on the wall, who has the most extreme Mar-a-Lago face of them all? Sorry, Kristi Noem! It seems that someone outside of Donald Trump's inner circle is after the title. And, at this rate, she just might get it. Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lethal legs always stole the show before she had work done. Based on her latest Instagram post, though, it's clear that her gams can't draw attention away from those ever-growing lips like they used to.
On October 6, Lauren shared a series of photos of herself in a bold red dress on Instagram. She was glowing in the bright hue, and she clearly aimed to show off her legs with the short, asymmetrical hemline. Yet, none of this was enough to draw focus away from the apparent work she's had done. The photos in the carousel that showed close-ups of Lauren's face showed her with a more intense pout than ever before. And, if this is any indication, it doesn't seem like she'll be reeling in her apparent facial procedure habit anytime soon.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos can't seem to stop changing her look
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' latest photoshoot hit Instagram a few months after she tied the knot with Jeff Bezos in a highly publicized and highly controversial wedding weekend. And, while there was plenty to talk about when it came to their nuptials, unfiltered photos of Lauren in Italy for the occasion put her rumored face work on blast. Since then, it certainly seems that her plastic surgery has gone too far. Billions of dollars can definitely buy plenty of different ways to change your appearance. Still, as Lauren's seemingly growing lips get more and more distracting over time, she proves that just because you can afford to keep changing your look, that doesn't mean you should.
Not long after Lauren posted her carefully curated photos on Instagram, a candid photo of her started making the rounds on X. The photo showed her watching the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week with the caption, "Lauren [Sánchez'] new cheek implants look like they hurt." The comment section was flooded with agreement that she seems to be taking the procedures too far. "Oh good lord. She looks more comical than before and that's saying something," one X user wrote. "I swear plastic surgery of any kind is addictive. [They] just keep going and going no matter how ridiculous they look," said another. Evidently, the internet is in agreement that it may be time for Lauren to reevaluate her look.