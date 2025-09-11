Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Plastic Surgery Has Gone Too Far & This One Facial Feature Proves It

Dr. Frederick Weniger told The List that Lauren Sánchez Bezos could conceivably revert to a state where she could fully close them. But that was only under certain conditions. "In cases where lip filler is the cause, the look is usually reversible," Weniger said. "Hyaluronidase can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid-based fillers and restore a more natural lip seal. If the issue stems from surgical alteration or scar tissue, correction is more complex." Still, he made it a point to explain that the space between her lips could be a byproduct of a number of procedures, such as lip lifts or lip implants. So, in essence, the only person who might really know how reversible her lips are would be Sánchez Bezos herself.

Whether it's too late to correct the mistake or not, the best-selling author could've avoided this plastic surgery mishap, and many others, if she had gone for more subtle work. Weniger confided that the best plastic surgery is the kind that can't be so easily noticed or identified. "The line between tasteful enhancement and 'too much' is crossed when the result no longer looks like it could exist in nature," the plastic surgeon shared. "When lips look inflated rather than full, or when a face loses its natural character in the pursuit of erasing every line, that's too far. I want people to say, 'She has nice lips,' not 'Look at her lips.'"

Considering Sánchez Bezos' surgeries have had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, she, apparently, didn't agree with Weniger's advice.