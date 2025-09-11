Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Plastic Surgery Has Gone Too Far & This One Facial Feature Proves It
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed so much over the years that it was only a matter of time before she sparked plastic surgery rumors. But the speculation isn't just typical baseless celebrity gossip, especially when several medical experts agree that she's gone through extreme lengths to achieve her look. One plastic surgeon even told us that the price tag for Sánchez Bezos' cosmetic procedures went up to an estimated tens of thousands. The approximate cost alone should make it safe to say that she went too far with the plastic surgery. However, there's one feature she seemingly changed that really sells how overboard Sánchez Bezos went, even more than the price tag does.
Her lips, more than anything else, are the biggest sign that she should've dialed the doctor visits back some. By exaggerating their size, there's always a space between her lips that prevents them from fully closing. Speaking with The List, plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger of Weniger Plastic Surgery explained how Sánchez Bezos' cosmetic procedures might've affected her lips in a bad way. "When lips appear to rest apart in the center even when the mouth is closed, that can sometimes be a sign of over-volumization or poor volumization with filler," Weniger explained. "Excess filler can add weight or rigidity to the lip tissue, preventing it from sealing naturally. Another possibility is that filler was placed disproportionately."
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' biggest plastic surgery mistake could be reversible
Dr. Frederick Weniger told The List that Lauren Sánchez Bezos could conceivably revert to a state where she could fully close them. But that was only under certain conditions. "In cases where lip filler is the cause, the look is usually reversible," Weniger said. "Hyaluronidase can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid-based fillers and restore a more natural lip seal. If the issue stems from surgical alteration or scar tissue, correction is more complex." Still, he made it a point to explain that the space between her lips could be a byproduct of a number of procedures, such as lip lifts or lip implants. So, in essence, the only person who might really know how reversible her lips are would be Sánchez Bezos herself.
Whether it's too late to correct the mistake or not, the best-selling author could've avoided this plastic surgery mishap, and many others, if she had gone for more subtle work. Weniger confided that the best plastic surgery is the kind that can't be so easily noticed or identified. "The line between tasteful enhancement and 'too much' is crossed when the result no longer looks like it could exist in nature," the plastic surgeon shared. "When lips look inflated rather than full, or when a face loses its natural character in the pursuit of erasing every line, that's too far. I want people to say, 'She has nice lips,' not 'Look at her lips.'"
Considering Sánchez Bezos' surgeries have had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, she, apparently, didn't agree with Weniger's advice.