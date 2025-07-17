Lauren Sánchez's Lethal Legs Stole The Show Before She Had Work Done

Photo comparisons have already proven that Lauren Sánchez has drastically changed since her plastic surgery. Her lips may be the most obvious sign she's had work done, but there's some pretty convincing arguments that she's altered other features like her nose and cheeks as well. Additionally, she might've tightened the skin on her face to give herself a more lasting youthful appearance. Because Sánchez is now unrecognizable in throwback pics before her alleged procedures, her face has gotten much more attention than the rest of her body.

This wasn't the case for Sánchez in her younger years, though. Since the changes in Sánchez's face weren't as jarring at the time, it was a bit easier for attention to wander over to other parts of her body that she enjoyed showing off. Her killer legs, for instance, were able to get a lot of shine without any plastic surgery speculation in the way. Flashback photos of Sánchez in 2004 showed just how much her stems stood out when she attended the 15th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Sánchez's gams effortlessly captured attention on the red carpet during the event, which was already quite a feat considering all the media stars and celebrities who also attended the show back then.