Lauren Sánchez's Lethal Legs Stole The Show Before She Had Work Done
Photo comparisons have already proven that Lauren Sánchez has drastically changed since her plastic surgery. Her lips may be the most obvious sign she's had work done, but there's some pretty convincing arguments that she's altered other features like her nose and cheeks as well. Additionally, she might've tightened the skin on her face to give herself a more lasting youthful appearance. Because Sánchez is now unrecognizable in throwback pics before her alleged procedures, her face has gotten much more attention than the rest of her body.
This wasn't the case for Sánchez in her younger years, though. Since the changes in Sánchez's face weren't as jarring at the time, it was a bit easier for attention to wander over to other parts of her body that she enjoyed showing off. Her killer legs, for instance, were able to get a lot of shine without any plastic surgery speculation in the way. Flashback photos of Sánchez in 2004 showed just how much her stems stood out when she attended the 15th annual GLAAD Media Awards. Sánchez's gams effortlessly captured attention on the red carpet during the event, which was already quite a feat considering all the media stars and celebrities who also attended the show back then.
Have Lauren Sánchez's legs stood the test of time?
It would be hard for anyone to match a younger Lauren Sánchez's stunning legs, including the older version of herself. At the time, Sánchez sported a black dress just short enough to give her legs plenty of room to flex. The combination of her sleeveless gown and her pose gave viewers a public demonstration of just how sculpted and well-defined her legs were. The best-selling author might've been so proud of them that she left them untouched for the most part after so many years. At a glance, her legs looked virtually the same when she grew older as they did in her 30s.
But if there is a difference, it's that her lower body looks even stronger than before. Sánchez showcased her newfound leg muscles in a photoshoot she did for the cover of Elle magazine. The image was posted on the Oprah Daily Instagram, where Jeff Bezos' wife posed alongside Katy Perry, Gayle King, and others to commemorate their impending trip to space. Sánchez's legs looked better than ever before in the group picture, which showed that they still had the potential to steal the show. But unfortunately, Sánchez's lethal legs couldn't distract us from her mismatched vibe with Jeff Bezos.