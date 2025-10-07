Donald Trump Contradicts Himself With Latest Comments About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon
Donald Trump has been on everyone's mind since Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking trial verdict. And, now that he has received his sentencing, many are wondering if the convicted sex trafficker will get a literal get out of jail free card courtesy of the president. Trump has spoken fondly of Combs in the past. It is clear that they were friends, especially after a resurfaced clip of Trump praising Combs had the internet unsurprised a few months back. Now, everyone will likely be unsurprised again to hear that we can't get a straight answer out of Trump about whether he'd be willing to give Combs a pardon.
During a White House press conference back in May, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Trump if he would pardon Combs. "Nobody's asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter," Trump replied, per Reuters. He added, "I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage." For the most part, Trump's response said nothing of consequence. What he was clear about, however, was the fact that no one had formally asked him to pardon Combs. Now that Combs is facing four years behind bars, Trump is, once again, being asked if he'll be pardoning his former friend. And, while his latest answer is just as difficult to parse as the last, he still managed to contradict himself.
Trump's ego may be the deciding factor
On October 6, Donald Trump was asked about pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs again. "A lot of people have asked me for pardons," Trump said, per USA Today, adding, "I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon." So, apparently Combs has asked Trump to pardon him, but it remains unclear if he'll get his wish.
Still, Combs' potential pardon from Trump might not be a pipe dream. Back in August, Trump addressed the topic with another strange statement. In a Newsmax interview, host Rob Finnerty asked Trump if he'd consider pardoning the disgraced music mogul, and Trump said he would. Interestingly, based on his own admission, it isn't Combs' sex crimes that give Trump pause about pardoning him. Instead, Trump seemingly can't decide if he should forgive Combs for not publicly supporting him in the past. "You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; [he] seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile," Trump said. He added, "... When you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements ... so I don't know ... it makes it more difficult to do." So, Trump's decision may have less to do with his crimes and more to do with whether Trump wants Combs to pay for past personal affronts against him.