Donald Trump Contradicts Himself With Latest Comments About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon

Donald Trump has been on everyone's mind since Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking trial verdict. And, now that he has received his sentencing, many are wondering if the convicted sex trafficker will get a literal get out of jail free card courtesy of the president. Trump has spoken fondly of Combs in the past. It is clear that they were friends, especially after a resurfaced clip of Trump praising Combs had the internet unsurprised a few months back. Now, everyone will likely be unsurprised again to hear that we can't get a straight answer out of Trump about whether he'd be willing to give Combs a pardon.

During a White House press conference back in May, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Trump if he would pardon Combs. "Nobody's asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter," Trump replied, per Reuters. He added, "I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage." For the most part, Trump's response said nothing of consequence. What he was clear about, however, was the fact that no one had formally asked him to pardon Combs. Now that Combs is facing four years behind bars, Trump is, once again, being asked if he'll be pardoning his former friend. And, while his latest answer is just as difficult to parse as the last, he still managed to contradict himself.