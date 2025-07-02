Why Donald Trump Is On Everyone's Mind After Shocking Diddy Trial Verdict
After what feels like years (but was actually only two months), the verdict is in for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. The disgraced rapper was found not guilty of the sex trafficking charges but was found culpable of transportation for prostitution (via The New York Times). It's surprising the father of seven was acquitted on the most heinous of his charges, since Cassie Ventura's testimony during the trial was so disturbing.
Interestingly, President Donald Trump's name entered the chat following the verdict on X. One user listed the results of Diddy's counts and then tweeted, "A presidential pardon is in his future." The poster also included four photos of Trump posing with the "Shake Ya Tailfeather" rapper. Some people agreed with the tweet, with one person replying: "I see a pardon in [Diddy's] future. The probability for this is pretty high. That's the power Presidents have as we all know."
However, others don't believe Diddy will even need a pardon, since he was acquitted of the more serious charges. But The New York Times reports the rapper could still face up to 20 years in prison for the two counts he was found guilty of, possibly getting 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy's potential Trump pardon might not be a pipe dream after all; it certainly wouldn't be the first time Trump pardoned a celebrity.
Donald Trump has a history of granting clemency to celebrities
President Donald Trump recently pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, ending their respective nine- and seven-year sentences early. Responses online about the reality TV stars' premature release were split, with some celebrating the couple's get-out-of-jail free card, while others condemned the move. "Chrisleys stole millions!!! They are criminals," tweeted one person. "Chrisleys are scum of the earth. Shame," lamented another.
Shortly after the Chrisleys were freed, Julie reappeared in the public eye with a fresh bleach job that screamed Trump. Moreover, Todd and Julie, along with two of their kids, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, did a sit-down interview for Fox News with Lara Trump, who fit right in with the Chrisley family's world of filters and facades.
At the end of his first term in office in 2021, Trump issued some last-minute pardons, including ones for Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. In December 2020, Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge that could have earned him up to 10 years in prison. However, Trump pardoned the "Lollipop" rapper before he could be sentenced. In 2019, Black was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for falsifying records in order to purchase guns, but his jail time was commuted by Trump.