Why Donald Trump Is On Everyone's Mind After Shocking Diddy Trial Verdict

After what feels like years (but was actually only two months), the verdict is in for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. The disgraced rapper was found not guilty of the sex trafficking charges but was found culpable of transportation for prostitution (via The New York Times). It's surprising the father of seven was acquitted on the most heinous of his charges, since Cassie Ventura's testimony during the trial was so disturbing.

Interestingly, President Donald Trump's name entered the chat following the verdict on X. One user listed the results of Diddy's counts and then tweeted, "A presidential pardon is in his future." The poster also included four photos of Trump posing with the "Shake Ya Tailfeather" rapper. Some people agreed with the tweet, with one person replying: "I see a pardon in [Diddy's] future. The probability for this is pretty high. That's the power Presidents have as we all know."

However, others don't believe Diddy will even need a pardon, since he was acquitted of the more serious charges. But The New York Times reports the rapper could still face up to 20 years in prison for the two counts he was found guilty of, possibly getting 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy's potential Trump pardon might not be a pipe dream after all; it certainly wouldn't be the first time Trump pardoned a celebrity.