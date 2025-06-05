Resurfaced Clip Of Trump Praising Diddy Has The Internet Unsurprised: 'There Is Always A Video'

Donald Trump may not be one of the celebs taking the stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a friend of the disgraced star. An unearthed clip from Trump's pre-politics gig, "The Apprentice," is putting a spotlight on his feelings about Diddy. And, as one person commented on the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, "There is always a video, isn't there?"

Flashback: Trump asked a woman who worked for Diddy if he's a "good guy." The woman refused to answer. Trump: "I think he's a good guy. I'm gonna stick up for him." pic.twitter.com/vLMzFdk2hD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 4, 2025

In 2005, Diddy created the pop group Danity Kane on MTV's reality series "Making the Band." According to group member Aubrey O'Day during a 2022 "Call Her Daddy" interview, Diddy reportedly fired her when she refused his orders — orders she described as "non-talent-wise, in other areas." Back in 2012, O'Day appeared on the fifth season of Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice." In a resurfaced clip from the season, O'Day tells Trump, "... Working for Diddy for six years trained me to have to be perfect," per X. Trump interrupted her, asking, "Working for Diddy?" He quickly added, "I love Diddy." As horrific details about Diddy's alleged past behavior pile up amidst his trial, "I love Diddy" is not something you want to be saying in a clip circulating online. Yet, Trump took it a step further, adding, "... He's a good friend of mine; he's a good guy." So, about a decade ago, Trump considered Diddy to be a good friend. It's worth noting that this was right in the middle of the timeline of Diddy's alleged crimes.