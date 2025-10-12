Jarring Photos Of Courteney Cox That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

Like so many celebrities, "Friends" star Courteney Cox has undergone cosmetic transformations that have totally altered her look. However, unlike other stars, the actor has been completely transparent about her drastic face transformation that left her nearly unrecognizable. Not shying away from her cosmetic mistakes, the "Scream" franchise actor confessed to The Sunday Times in 2022, "I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

Cox's candidness continued on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023, when she revealed her true feelings about her cosmetic procedures. "You don't realize that you look a little off so then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself," the actor explained. She added, "You look in the mirror and go 'Oh, that looks good'... you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person." She admitted to "doing too many fillers" in an attempt to alter her looks, which she referred to as "just okay." This heartbreaking admission is almost unbelievable to hear, knowing that Cox was stealing our hearts with her stunning good looks back in the day.