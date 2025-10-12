Jarring Photos Of Courteney Cox That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
Like so many celebrities, "Friends" star Courteney Cox has undergone cosmetic transformations that have totally altered her look. However, unlike other stars, the actor has been completely transparent about her drastic face transformation that left her nearly unrecognizable. Not shying away from her cosmetic mistakes, the "Scream" franchise actor confessed to The Sunday Times in 2022, "I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."
Cox's candidness continued on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023, when she revealed her true feelings about her cosmetic procedures. "You don't realize that you look a little off so then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself," the actor explained. She added, "You look in the mirror and go 'Oh, that looks good'... you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person." She admitted to "doing too many fillers" in an attempt to alter her looks, which she referred to as "just okay." This heartbreaking admission is almost unbelievable to hear, knowing that Cox was stealing our hearts with her stunning good looks back in the day.
Courteney Cox was serving looks when she first entered the spotlight
Looking back at this July 1987 photo, it's no wonder why Bruce Springsteen plucked the star out of the audience in his 1984 music video for "Dancing in the Dark." Courteney Cox, just 23 years old in the pic, is a total heartbreaker!
Her signature piercing blue eyes and glowing complexion are definite testaments to her natural beauty that would lead anyone to spotting her in a crowd. Her bright smile and cute shag haircut only add to her charm.
Her natural beauty was photographed years before her fame
Snapped in the late '80s, Courteney Cox stared down the camera with an unforgettable and completely simple look. Though the image isn't a magazine cover or a press photoshoot, Cox's undeniable elegance radiates through the screen.
Her flawless skin, perfect cheekbones, and gentle smile are incredible features that the actor has lost due to her admitted overuse of Botox. The soft lighting of the pic really captured the actor's charm just a couple of years before she became part of the sitcom "Friends" that would define an era.
Courteney Cox was a beauty before we knew about her
This sultry and show-stopping photoshoot from 1989 shows a side of young Courteney Cox that many fans may not have seen before. Another snap taken before her stardom, the photo features Cox in a soft spotlight before a black background.
Her heavier makeup and red dress only amplify Cox's best features: her full lips, cheekbone structure, and of course, her icy blue eyes. This early photograph of the young Cox really captures her star potential right before she made it big, and her natural features are absolutely gorgeous.
She brought her natural looks to the silver screen
Amid her starring role on "Friends", Courteney Cox was photographed on the sidewalk with her sitcom co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, during an NBC press tour for the series in January 1995.
The actor's radiance and ageless looks make it is impossible to tell that Cox is actually five years older than Aniston, her co-worker and best friend. In fact, it is only Cox's haircut that makes her look any different than she did in her photographs from the '80s.
Without all the primping and preening, Cox still looked flawless
In a candid snap of the "Friends" star from a Fashion for the Cure event in the early 2000s, Courteney Cox appears cool, clean, and glowing. The actor shoots a smile over her shoulder with her eyes shielded by a pair of flattering sunglasses.
Her off-duty model look shows that Cox — even unposed and totally off guard — can still serve a great face card. Without all the primping and heavy makeup that comes with red carpet looks, and without the work she'd eventually have done, Cox looks effortlessly stunning in this 2000s throwback.
Cox showcased a new side of her beauty on the red carpet
Courteney Cox had truly cemented herself in the world of Hollywood with her television stardom on "Friends" and third "Scream" film at the time this photo was taken in March 2000. Posing for the 6th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor donned a scaled pale purple dress that was complemented by matching pale eyeshadow and a glossy lip.
Cox's facial structure is so well captured in this Y2K pic that snaps her angular looks as nicely as her delicate dimples and eyes. Since her July 1987 photo, Cox had only grown into her looks, rather than out of them, and settled into an angelic appearance.
Before signs of her overuse of Botox, Courteney was stunning
Attending the Golden Globes in March 2003, Courteney Cox stunned many with this daring and outrageously gorgeous look that showcased the actor's incredible face and figure. Her slinky black dress was complemented by an alluring makeup look that highlighted her naturally defined jawline, sharp cheekbones, and big blue eyes.
Before overdoing it with Botox and other cosmetic enhancements, the actor's looks weren't as stiff and taut, and her natural beauty made fans swoon. Combined with the sexy, plunging dress, Cox looks more like a model than a huge comedy star.