Is Melinda Gates Dating Again? What Her Love Life & Career Looks Like After Splitting From Bill

In May of 2021, the general public became privy to one of the single most expensive divorces of all time when Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates announced that they had gone their separate ways. Bill wasted little time before moving on from his marriage of nearly 30 years, given that he reportedly began his relationship with girlfriend Paula Hurd in 2023.

To be fair, from everything we know about Bill and Melinda's divorce, it seemed to be in the works long before they actually went public with it. But what about Melinda? After all, both she and Bill were already getting up there in age at the time of their divorce, and regardless of her massive wealth, that can make getting back into the dating game even more intimidating than it already is. Much like her ex, however, Melinda seems to have landed on her feet with respect to both her love life and her career.

By late 2024, it certainly seemed like Melinda had a new man in her life, as she was spotted holding hands with entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, an ex-Microsoft employee who left the company in 2008. Several months later, in early April of 2025, Melinda confirmed that she was indeed dating again, though didn't publicly name Vaughn as her new beau. Nevertheless, things appeared to be going well. "[I'm] very, very happy," Melinda told People at the time, adding, "I'm just going to leave it there. I'm quite happy." She should be, considering she likely received at least $75 billion from the divorce. So, yeah, we think Melinda is going to be just fine without Bill.