The False Rumor About Karoline Leavitt & Barbra Streisand People Fell For

Do you stand with Barbra Streisand? If you do, you might be feeling a need to protect her against a certain blonde bombshell press secretary for the White House. But there's really no need. In September 2025, a report began to spread that the Brooklyn-born singer and actor had filed a $50 million lawsuit against Karoline Leavitt after they got into a fight on live television, but that appears to be completely bogus. The myth-debunking website Snopes looked into the supposed altercation but could not find any legitimate evidence to support the claims.

The story gained headwind from a since-deleted (but later replicated) Facebook post that screamed in the headline, "YOU WERE BEATEN — PAY NOW!" — Barbra Streisand sues Karoline Leavitt and Network for $50 MILLION after shocking live attack. No one saw it coming." That post linked out to an article that provided further details. According to the made-up encounter, Leavitt interviewed Streisand after the latter performed at a charity concert, but it quickly turned into a personal attack when Leavitt accused her of hypocrisy.

However, this entire story stunk like weeks-old fish. Based on Snopes' research, the Facebook accounts sharing this story have a history of propagating false news and AI-generated images. Plus, the text was run through AI detectors, which turned up a reasonable chance that it was at least partly AI-generated. Furthermore, its lack of non-specific and reality-bending details are a dead giveaway. After all, why would the White House press secretary be interviewing anyone, let alone Streisand? Plus, it is never specified where the interview aired, as it was instead just vaguely referred to as a "network."