Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Blonde Bombshell For White House Meeting & The Timing Couldn't Be Worse

Karoline Leavitt has one of the toughest jobs in the world. As President Donald Trump's White House press secretary — the youngest ever to hold that post — she has to defend him to the press and tout his accomplishments according to his specifications. Plus, she has to make a good impression while she does it, and she's been having a rough time with her image. All too often, Leavitt dons outdated uniform 'fits in heavy fabrics with prim collars which make her look as though she cut algebra class to get to the briefing room in time. That's why it should have been refreshing to see her latest ensemble, which was far more flattering than usual. Unfortunately, in this instance, the timing was way off.

On the morning of August 18, Leavitt posted the photo above to her Instagram Stories. Taken from the back seat of what might have been an Uber or government limo, the image showed the press secretary from the waist down. Her caption — "Monday. Let's do this." — seemed to defy the persistent rumors that Leavitt is burning out as Trump's mouthpiece. And her attire? A far cry from her schoolgirl style, and definitely not the grandmacore cardigan-and-pleated-skirt combo she also tends to favor. Her bright red shift dress fit Leavitt perfectly, and she paired it with gorgeous red patent pumps. But this particular Monday just happened to be the day the president invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House. It wasn't the ideal moment to be the fiercest person in the room.