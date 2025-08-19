Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Blonde Bombshell For White House Meeting & The Timing Couldn't Be Worse
Karoline Leavitt has one of the toughest jobs in the world. As President Donald Trump's White House press secretary — the youngest ever to hold that post — she has to defend him to the press and tout his accomplishments according to his specifications. Plus, she has to make a good impression while she does it, and she's been having a rough time with her image. All too often, Leavitt dons outdated uniform 'fits in heavy fabrics with prim collars which make her look as though she cut algebra class to get to the briefing room in time. That's why it should have been refreshing to see her latest ensemble, which was far more flattering than usual. Unfortunately, in this instance, the timing was way off.
On the morning of August 18, Leavitt posted the photo above to her Instagram Stories. Taken from the back seat of what might have been an Uber or government limo, the image showed the press secretary from the waist down. Her caption — "Monday. Let's do this." — seemed to defy the persistent rumors that Leavitt is burning out as Trump's mouthpiece. And her attire? A far cry from her schoolgirl style, and definitely not the grandmacore cardigan-and-pleated-skirt combo she also tends to favor. Her bright red shift dress fit Leavitt perfectly, and she paired it with gorgeous red patent pumps. But this particular Monday just happened to be the day the president invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House. It wasn't the ideal moment to be the fiercest person in the room.
Karoline Leavitt's boss might be seeing red
The stakes were high when Donald Trump held his latest conference with the Ukrainian leader. Having just met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president was anxious to arrange a solid peace agreement between the two warring countries. Zelenskyy made it clear he wouldn't be strong-armed into accepting terms he disagreed with, and having a host of key European leaders backing him up helped his case. On any other day, Trump might be heaping some creepy praise on Karoline Leavitt for her stunning choice of outfit. However, the press secretary's bright red dress and shoes stood out amid the sea of dark blue and black suits. The only other person in the meeting who veered from the somber palette was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who wore a coral blouse and blazer, but her ensemble was far less eye-catching.
Leavitt's dress also came off as less businesslike when everyone around her was in jackets and ties. It was reminiscent of the criticism Michelle Obama got for wearing an "inappropriate" sleeveless shift for her official White House photo. Even her signature diamond cross necklace seemed out of place, since other prominent women, such as Italian President Giorgia Meloni, were blingless. Knowing how Trump craves being the center of attention, he might have been put out by having his press secretary being such a standout at a time like this. The president has made no secret of his desire to be tapped for the Nobel Peace Prize and he surely wanted all eyes on him during this key meeting. If Leavitt returns to work on Tuesday in one of her girlish, tweed dresses, that could be a sign someone gave her a talking-to.