Why Dolly Parton Has Never Agreed To Do A Super Bowl Halftime Show

The history of the Super Bowl halftime show reads like a who's who of music moguls. Prince's rendition of "Purple Rain" at Super Bowl XLI in 2007 was so emotional that even Mother Nature wept a downpour on the Miami Dolphins' stadium; Beyoncé's reunion with Destiny's Child at the 2014 halftime show was so powerful that cosmic forces (i.e. a power outage issue) shut off the Vegas Superdome lights. But there's one glaring omission among the best Super Bowl halftime performances: Dolly Parton. Although she has been asked several times to perform, she has yet to grace the 100-yard stage.

The "Jolene" singer has given a few reasons as to why she hasn't conquered one of the most impressive musical feats. In 2015, the country singer was supposed to perform alongside Katy Perry in one of the NFL's most memorable halftime shows in history, but Parton had a valid excuse for turning down the offer. "I would have done it because I love Katy Perry, but at the time, my husband was not doing good. He was kind of puny, and I couldn't do it," she told GQ. "But one of these days, maybe we'll do it again."

According to Parton herself, she has refused several offers. "I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production," she humbly told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. Parton just wasn't convinced that she could put on a flashy, over-the-top performance like most of the halftime shows have previously been. "I think at the time that's what I was thinking."