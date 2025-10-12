Tragic Details About Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki's Life
The following article contains mentions of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.
You either know him as Dean or the younger brother of Dean; regardless, you have probably come across actor Jared Padalecki. He rose to prominence playing the token boy next door, Dean Forester, on "Gilmore Girls," but arguably found a higher level of fame as Sam Winchester — alongside his on-screen brother, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) — on the hit fantasy thriller series, "Supernatural." Padalecki was a mainstay of two cult classics, and he doesn't take it for granted. In fact, he can credit his stint on "Supernatural" for his marriage. Padalecki met his wife, Genevieve, on set in 2008 and they tied the knot two years later. Padalecki and his wife have three kids, a detail that sounds like the cherry on top of a perfect life. However, the actor hasn't been shy about laying bare the hardships that have plagued him since coming on the scene.
Indeed, there are several tragic details about the "Gilmore Girls" cast alum. Starring in a television show — let alone two major hit shows — may sound like a dream, but Padalecki has been open about the price one pays to do so. In addition, the "Walker" star has dealt with personal battles of anxiety and depression. He has also had bouts of misfortune, including a near-fatal car crash and an end to his television streak that had been consistent since "Gilmore Girls."
The pressure of acting took a toll on Jared Padalecki
Starring in a show that millions have watched is no easy feat, and Jared Padalecki can attest to that. "There's been a lot that like, 'this sucks, and I don't wanna wake up and I don't wanna leave the house, I don't wanna get out of bed and I don't wanna go be with that person,'" Padalecki said at 2025's MegaCon Orlando about concealing his emotions for the sake of his career (via People). Feigning happiness is what drove the actor to mental health struggles.
For years, Padalecki silently battled anxiety because he felt he couldn't be honest about how he was feeling. "A lot of artists are emotional beings, but we have to behave like, 'Hey I'm great, I'm living the life!' That's what we think the audience wants," he told CNN. He touched on that same concept of putting on a front in a 2024 episode of the podcast, "I've Never Said This Before," telling host Tommy DiDario that there were 15 years in his career where he wouldn't open up, simply braving red carpet interviews with a smile and forced excitement. Then an anxious episode on the set of "Supernatural" changed his entire outlook on mental health.
Jared Padalecki was diagnosed with clinical depression
While filming season 3 of "Supernatural," Jared Padalecki had a panic attack on set. "... We were shooting an episode, and I went back to my trailer to get changed and just kind of broke down," the "New York Minute" star revealed to Variety in 2015. He continued, "A doctor came to set and talked to me for about 30 minutes or 45 minutes and said: 'Jared, I think you're clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can shut down production for five days and then we can take it from there.'" Padalecki said he had trouble understanding why he was depressed, as his life was seemingly perfect: a great job, supportive friends, and an adoring fanbase. "It doesn't always make sense is my point," he shared.
Padalecki's "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles attributed his on-screen brother's depression to Padalecki's rush into fame and a grueling industry, the antithesis of his slow, Southern upbringing. "He was 22 years old when the show yanked him away from that life and basically put him up in a city and in a country that he was unaware of and unfamiliar with and made him the star of a TV series, which is a lot of pressure," Ackles told People. Being one of the stars of "Supernatural" meant that an entire team of cast and crew was dependent on Padalecki's presence and effectiveness as an actor, which, as his co-star explained, is immense pressure. Eventually, being away from the comfort of Texas, his home state, took its toll on him. As Ackles noted: "He went down this kind of dark road, mentally, and he was very fortunate to have people around him."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Padalecki's 2015 clinic stay for mental health treatment
Jared Padalecki has also opened up about rock bottom and the moment he decided to deal with his anxiety and depression. He candidly revealed to Tommy Didario on the "I've Never Said This Before" podcast that he checked into a mental health clinic in 2015 after spiraling at work. "I had a really low moment," said Padalecki. "I was letting my thoughts kind of take over and go into a place of like dramatic suicidal ideation. And I called my wife, and she said, 'Get home.'" He mentioned that although he experiences "highs and lows," Padalecki hasn't thought about suicide since.
In fact, the Hollywood veteran has leveraged his experience as a catalyst for mental health awareness. Also in 2015, Padalecki launched his "Always Keep Fighting" movement, which initially raised money for the non-profit To Write Love On Her Arms, with t-shirts emblazoned with the motto, "Always Keep Fighting." The campaign has also donated to charities like The Wounded Warrior Project and Attitudes in Reverse. In an interview with To Write Love On Her Arms, Padalecki said of the reason for the campaign: "My most sincere hope is that this will let people know that there are more people out there fighting similar battles. That they're not alone. That people care. I hope this inspires people to ask for help."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Jared Padalecki's was involved in a serious car accident
Jared Padalecki's gratitude for life has been tested more than once. In 2022, the actor was in a serious car accident that caused a lot of damage. During a "Supernatural" convention in New Jersey, Jensen Ackles revealed to a crowd of fans that Padalecki was unable to attend because he had been in a severe car crash. "He's lucky to be alive," Ackles said of his co-star (via YouTube). "The Boys" actor gave a few details, including that Padalecki was not driving the car and wasn't hospitalized. "He's home recovering, which — the fact that he's not even in the hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles said, suggesting that the vehicle was totaled.
According to the official incident report obtained by TMZ, Padalecki was in a Tesla with three other people — including his cousin, who was reportedly driving — when it crashed head-on into a utility pole. After the collision, the car spun out. Fortunately, the accident was not fatal, but the report said that the driver endured the most serious injuries of everyone in the vehicle.
After Ackles updated the fans, Padalecki took to social media to let them know he was doing better. "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," he began his post on X, formerly Twitter. "I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."
Jared Padalecki felt lost after Walker was canceled
Jared Padalecki rose to stardom on "Gilmore Girls" at 18 years old, and given that he had been non-stop acting — until the cancellation of his 2021 series "Walker," after its fourth season — it is no surprise that the actor felt beat. "Like, I'm not digging ditches. I'm not doing Red Cross work and saving human beings. But yeah, I'm pretty tired," he told TVLine in 2024 (via TooFab). He also added: "I'm a little disillusioned about the state of the industry that I've loved and been employed with for 24 years."
Padalecki has not been quiet about why he feels "disillusioned" by the industry, and it concerns the sudden end to "Walker," a modern-day reboot of the renowned '90s series "Walker, Texas Ranger." In May 2024, The CW — home to both "Gilmore Girls" and "Supernatural" — did not renew "Walker" for Season 5 as a result of budget cuts. Padalecki vocalized his disdain for the changing network to Variety after the "Walker" cancellation. "I mean, f**k it. They can't fire me again. I'm just being brutally honest. I think it felt to me like they were looking for really easy, cheap content that they could fill up time with," said Padalecki, suggesting The CW did not want to spend money on a quality show like "Walker."
After over 20 years of having full-time TV work, Padalecki has tried to find his footing in a life where he isn't constantly on set. He told TVLine about the existential feeling that comes with being unemployed. "I haven't had time to really reassess my life," he said. Perhaps he will try the film industry in this next chapter.