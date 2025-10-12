Tragic Details About Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki's Life

While filming season 3 of "Supernatural," Jared Padalecki had a panic attack on set. "... We were shooting an episode, and I went back to my trailer to get changed and just kind of broke down," the "New York Minute" star revealed to Variety in 2015. He continued, "A doctor came to set and talked to me for about 30 minutes or 45 minutes and said: 'Jared, I think you're clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can shut down production for five days and then we can take it from there.'" Padalecki said he had trouble understanding why he was depressed, as his life was seemingly perfect: a great job, supportive friends, and an adoring fanbase. "It doesn't always make sense is my point," he shared.

Padalecki's "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles attributed his on-screen brother's depression to Padalecki's rush into fame and a grueling industry, the antithesis of his slow, Southern upbringing. "He was 22 years old when the show yanked him away from that life and basically put him up in a city and in a country that he was unaware of and unfamiliar with and made him the star of a TV series, which is a lot of pressure," Ackles told People. Being one of the stars of "Supernatural" meant that an entire team of cast and crew was dependent on Padalecki's presence and effectiveness as an actor, which, as his co-star explained, is immense pressure. Eventually, being away from the comfort of Texas, his home state, took its toll on him. As Ackles noted: "He went down this kind of dark road, mentally, and he was very fortunate to have people around him."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.