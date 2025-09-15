Tragic Details About The Lives Of The Gilmore Girls Cast
Over the years, we've listened to several actors describing their complex feelings about their final days on the set of a long-running TV show that they poured their hearts and souls into for years. However, the "Gilmore Girls" cast felt no such emotions because they weren't aware that they even were filming the series finale in 2007. In Lauren Graham's 2016 memoir "Talking as Fast as I Can," she revealed that the network was in two minds about whether they wanted to renew the beloved drama for another season.
They were ultimately on set for over 21 hours while filming the Season 7 finale, with the actor recalling, "I said a bleary and brief goodbye to everyone as the sun was coming up, but it wasn't the quality send-off any of us would've given if we'd known this was the end." Graham was enjoying her extended time off until she abruptly got a call from her agent informing her that "Gilmore Girls" had been cancelled. Unfortunately, co-lead Alexis Bledel was the only other castmate who received a courtesy call about the end of the show.
Everyone else who had worked on "Gilmore Girls" for close to a decade learned the truth through their agents, and alongside the general public. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2006, the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, who walked away from it in Season 6 following a dispute with the network, reflected on the rich legacy it left behind, saying, "We created an alternate universe that we loved living in, loved having viewers get immersed in. I did everything I wanted to do, really — it was a gift from God."
Lauren Graham was shell-shocked following the end of her 12-year relationship
In a June 2022 statement shared with People, actor Lauren Graham's rep confirmed the sad relationship news of her split from her partner of 12 years, Peter Krause. The statement didn't offer any details about the breakup, except that it happened in 2021. However, in a November 2022 chat with People the "Gilmore Girls" star admitted that although she and her ex were in their 40s at the start of their relationship, they still missed out on having some important conversations that ultimately led to their split. She elaborated, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."
Although the end of their long-term relationship understandably brought up a lot of complex feelings for Graham, she refused to let them get the best of her and instead poured herself into writing another book, entitled: "Have I Told You This Already?" In her second memoir, the "Mighty Ducks" alum detailed how the aftermath of the breakup brought about a "sort of shock [she'd] never experienced before." Despite a newfound energy in her heart, Graham still felt like she was moving more slowly than ever before. Elsewhere in the book, the actor also detailed how she often found herself dissociating from regular tasks. While reflecting on the split in her People interview, she confessed, "Any pain still really has its moments." Additionally, Graham divulged that she still stayed in touch with Kruse because she had been instrumental in raising his son from a previous relationship.
Melissa McCarthy endured harsh treatment in Hollywood
Melissa McCarthy's stunning transformation into a movie star brought with it plenty of challenges. As the actor shared with InStyle in 2021, McCarthy encountered several journalists who didn't hesitate to fat-shame her in public settings. The Oscar nominee recalled how one interviewer on the "Bridesmaids" press tour had completely discounted her talent and repeatedly asked her, "Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?" The "Spy" star faced a similarly offensive question from another reporter during another press tour, when he blatantly asked her: "Why do you always feel the need to be so grotesque?" After McCarthy requested some clarification on the bizarre question, the journalist doubled down, listing, "You look sloppy, you're not wearing any makeup, your hair is not done, you're yelling at people."
In addition to dealing with rude interviewers, McCarthy also endured a toxic workplace. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, she said, "I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill." The comedic star elaborated that she had developed swollen eyes from being around the set for an extended period. Even her fellow cast and crew members were affected by the behavior of the toxic person and they would frequently tear up. The toxic leader knew McCarthy wasn't happy about their behavior, and they subsequently fired people she was close to on set so that she wouldn't step out of line. Although their tactics worked for a bit, the "Boss" star eventually stood up to them.
Edward Hermann died of brain cancer
On New Year's Eve 2014, Edward Herrmann sadly passed away at 71 due to brain cancer. While speaking to People in November 2016, "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino confirmed that Hermann hadn't opened up about his diagnosis with his castmates, and they were all shocked to learn of his death. In fact, the cast was still reeling from the loss of their beloved co-star when they reunited at the 2015 ATX Television Festival. According to Lauren Graham, they felt Hermann's absence more deeply when they returned to the set for the hit show's 2016 reboot. Meanwhile, Hermann's onscreen wife, Kelly Bishop, fondly recalled how she would do crosswords with him on the original "Gilmore Girls," and they would also grab drinks together.
Likewise, the real-life partner of the "Gilmore Girl" star, his wife Star, shared in a November 2016 chat with Vanity Fair that Bishop found it difficult to return to the set without him, sadly adding, "She said she kept waiting for Ed to come." Notably, Hermann's onscreen granddaughter, Alexis Bledel, paid tribute to him through a statement shared with E! News after his passing too. "Ed Herrmann was a wonderful actor and a kind man," she wrote. In addition to thanking her late co-star for imparting his wisdom from his years in the industry, she sweetly noted, "[I] will miss him tremendously. He loved acting and was the head of our Gilmore family with his strong presence and great sense of humor." Safe to say, the "Gilmore Girls" cast dealt with Hermann's death as a family.
Kelly Bishop opened up about her struggles in her memoir
In Kelly Bishop's 2024 memoir "The Third Gilmore Girl," she shared that she had an abortion when she was around 35. Although the "Dirty Dancing" star never had any desire to have children, she still weighed the pros and cons of her decision because it could have life-altering consequences. However, after much deliberation, Bishop realized that she had no good reasons for carrying the pregnancy to term and opted for an abortion. Regardless, the actor acknowledged that coming to this decision brought with it a "profound sadness" over "ending a potential life." Moreover, she felt infuriated at herself for getting pregnant in the first place. However, she knew it was the right choice for her. While Bishop reflected on the all-important decision during a June 2025 interview with WBUR CitySpace, she asserted, "It's very sad. It's very regrettable. But I don't regret it."
The initial draft of her memoir did not delve into her abortion because Bishop didn't feel ready to speak about such a personal matter so publicly. However, the "Moonstruck" star eventually decided to add it to her book after learning that Roe v. Wade had been overturned. Notably, in "The Third Gilmore Girl," Bishop also opened up about another deeply personal issue: Her grief about her father's passing. Although the "Bunheads" star had a tumultuous relationship with him since he was an abusive alcoholic, she still couldn't help but weep at his funeral. However, Bishop believed that she wasn't crying about her dad's death but rather over the idea of a loving father that she would never have.
Chad Michael Murray and Jared Padalecki both had near-death experiences
During a 2025 appearance on the "Great Company" podcast, Chad Michael Murray reflected on how he had endured a near-death experience as a 15-year-old when his intestines got twisted. The "One Tree Hill" alum recalled how his chances of survival seemed bleak after he lost nearly 50% of his blood. Although the actor couldn't remember much from his two-and-a-half month stay at the hospital because Murray drifted frequently in and out of consciousness, he had vivid recollections from a few tragic moments, which he detailed: "I just remember seeing my father the weakest I'd ever seen him and a priest at the end of my bed, and they're talking about last rites and all that stuff." Thankfully, Murray's health improved with a blood transfusion.
The former "Gilmore Girls" actor, who has also been in Hallmark movies, also discussed the life-altering health scare on the "Jess Cagle Show" in 2020, pointing out that movies and TV shows helped him get through the hard times. As a result, the tragic detail of the "One Tree Hill" star's life ultimately propelled Murray towards his Hollywood career. Jared Padalecki, another "Gilmore Girls" alum, went through a similarly horrifying experience after being involved in a car crash in April 2022. While addressing his absence at an event, Padalecki's "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles confessed that, after seeing the wreck, he was shocked the actor didn't require hospitalization. Noting that Padalecki was "lucky to be alive," Ackles also stressed that his co-star was not behind the wheel at the time (via CNN).