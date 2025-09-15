Tragic Details About The Lives Of The Gilmore Girls Cast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the years, we've listened to several actors describing their complex feelings about their final days on the set of a long-running TV show that they poured their hearts and souls into for years. However, the "Gilmore Girls" cast felt no such emotions because they weren't aware that they even were filming the series finale in 2007. In Lauren Graham's 2016 memoir "Talking as Fast as I Can," she revealed that the network was in two minds about whether they wanted to renew the beloved drama for another season.

They were ultimately on set for over 21 hours while filming the Season 7 finale, with the actor recalling, "I said a bleary and brief goodbye to everyone as the sun was coming up, but it wasn't the quality send-off any of us would've given if we'd known this was the end." Graham was enjoying her extended time off until she abruptly got a call from her agent informing her that "Gilmore Girls" had been cancelled. Unfortunately, co-lead Alexis Bledel was the only other castmate who received a courtesy call about the end of the show.

Everyone else who had worked on "Gilmore Girls" for close to a decade learned the truth through their agents, and alongside the general public. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2006, the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, who walked away from it in Season 6 following a dispute with the network, reflected on the rich legacy it left behind, saying, "We created an alternate universe that we loved living in, loved having viewers get immersed in. I did everything I wanted to do, really — it was a gift from God."