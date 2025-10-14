Kristin Cavallari Was Never The Same After Her Divorce (She Was Better)

Though she rarely goes into specifics, Kristin Cavallari has made no secret of the fact that her marriage to Jay Cutler was far from healthy near the end. After all, when she initially filed for divorce in April 2020, she listed "inappropriate marital conduct" on Cutler's part as one of the reasons.

Later, during an October 2024 edition of her podcast "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari remarked, "My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted." However, during the same podcast, Cavallari admitted that her relationship with Cutler was in a much better place following their split. She echoed this in the aforementioned Us Weekly interview in 2025, stating that they had settled into a co-parenting dynamic without spending too much time on the subject. "The kids come first, always," Cavallari said.

Of course, Cutler has faced his own share of personal difficulties, such as the impact his football career had on his health. And while he has taken steps to stay healthy, it's clear he does still have a lot of work to do on himself. In late September 2025, Cutler reported to jail to serve a four-day sentence after being convicted of an October 2024 DUI. According to TMZ, he ended up being released after serving just two nights in jail. Cavallari had acknowledged her ex-husband's arrest in her aforementioned podcast episode. "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs," she said at the time, though also noted that she would not be commenting on the matter any further.