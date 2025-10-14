What Happened To America's Got Talent Kaitlyn Maher?

Among the numerous televised talent shows, "America's Got Talent" had a wide array of unique performances that took the world by storm. While some "America's Got Talent" auditions rightfully sparked major controversy, others wowed audiences with either their entertaining puppeteering acts or their powerful musical abilities. Before 10-year-old Jackie Evancho caught the attention of "America's Got Talent" viewers in 2010, there was another young prodigy who amazed Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and David Hasselhoff with her rendition of "Somewhere Out There" from "An American Tail."

That was none other than Kaitlyn Maher, who at just 4 years old was able to find her way into the "America's Got Talent" Top 10 finals during its third season, making her the youngest finalist in the show's history. Though she never won, her on-stage presence caught the eyes of America, which catapulted her into a successful career in Hollywood. Her public presence, however, died down as she grew up, not because of her disdain for public attention but because of the numerous goals she wanted to achieve in her personal life. Her quiet departure from the public eye allowed her to transform into a well-rounded 21-year-old who's done everything from becoming a spokesperson for notable charity organizations to thriving as a national debater. To learn more about her whereabouts, here is what Kaitlyn Maher has been up to since she departed from "America's Got Talent."