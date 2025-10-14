Strange Things About Cameron Diaz's Marriage That Everyone Ignores
The sweetness of Cameron Diaz's relationship with Benji Madden can easily distract people from the weirder aspects of the celebrity couple's long-standing union. During a September 2021 appearance on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" star revealed that although she knew of her future husband through mutual friends, Diaz only officially met him when his twin brother and bandmate, Joel Madden, and his own famous wife, Nicole Richie, brought Benji along to a party at her house in May 2014. When the former model first laid eyes on Benji in person, she was in awe of his good looks. In the next few moments, though, Diaz knew without a shadow of a doubt that she would walk down the aisle with him someday. It's safe to say that Good Charlotte's lead guitarist felt the same way because he popped the question after only six months of courtship, in December 2014.
At the time, an insider notably dished to Us Weekly that the couple's inner circle had mixed reactions to the rather swift progression of their relationship, divulging, "Everyone thinks it's wild but are so happy for them." However, the source also insisted their friends' happiness far outweighed their doubts, acknowledging, "Benji always tends to fall in love easily, but this time it's for real and he landed a great girl." The A-listers' pals likely were even more shocked when the "Vanilla Sky" star tied the knot with Benji in a surprise ceremony the following month. Interestingly, Diaz also officially became a relative of Richie's as a result of it. Shortly afterward, we learned the quick engagement wasn't the only eyebrow-raising aspect of the couple's nuptials.
Cameron Diaz previously believed that marriage wasn't all that it was chalked up to be
Celebrities are no strangers to having some of the most over-the-top weddings ever. However, according to E! News, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden went in the completely opposite direction for their January 2015 nuptials, wrapping things up in around 15 minutes. The A-listers' rushed wedding seems stranger considering that Diaz had expressed skepticism about the idea of marriage in the May 2014 issue of InStyle. The "Shrek" star believed people sought it out because they had been falsely made to believe that marriage was the key to happiness. She went on to express another eyebrow-raising opinion by saying, "I don't know if anyone is really naturally monogamous. We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it's been ingrained in us to do these things," (via E! News). Diaz made a similarly polarizing statement while appearing on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast in December 2023.
The "Mask" breakout wished that sleeping in different rooms was considered common practice. Diaz elaborated that in her dream living situation, she and her husband would live in different quarters and tend to their family matters and personal needs in a space that they shared. Of course, there are plenty of celebrity couples who sleep in separate beds and prove that a healthy relationship doesn't have to follow age-old ideas. However, Diaz's account still came across as strange because her willingness to live in different homes could be a sign that she needs more space than Madden offers.