Strange Things About Cameron Diaz's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

The sweetness of Cameron Diaz's relationship with Benji Madden can easily distract people from the weirder aspects of the celebrity couple's long-standing union. During a September 2021 appearance on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" star revealed that although she knew of her future husband through mutual friends, Diaz only officially met him when his twin brother and bandmate, Joel Madden, and his own famous wife, Nicole Richie, brought Benji along to a party at her house in May 2014. When the former model first laid eyes on Benji in person, she was in awe of his good looks. In the next few moments, though, Diaz knew without a shadow of a doubt that she would walk down the aisle with him someday. It's safe to say that Good Charlotte's lead guitarist felt the same way because he popped the question after only six months of courtship, in December 2014.

At the time, an insider notably dished to Us Weekly that the couple's inner circle had mixed reactions to the rather swift progression of their relationship, divulging, "Everyone thinks it's wild but are so happy for them." However, the source also insisted their friends' happiness far outweighed their doubts, acknowledging, "Benji always tends to fall in love easily, but this time it's for real and he landed a great girl." The A-listers' pals likely were even more shocked when the "Vanilla Sky" star tied the knot with Benji in a surprise ceremony the following month. Interestingly, Diaz also officially became a relative of Richie's as a result of it. Shortly afterward, we learned the quick engagement wasn't the only eyebrow-raising aspect of the couple's nuptials.