Tragic Details About Dolly Parton's Health Struggles

On September 29, 2025, Dolly Parton, the almost 80-year-old groundbreaking country singer, shared with fans that she'd been struggling with some health problems. The musical icon wrote in an Instagram post, "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

Along with her announcement came the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. The singer wrote, "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you." This candid post revealed only the most recent of Parton's health concerns. On September 17, 2025, she was set to appear at her Tennessee amusement park, Dollywood, but was unable to make it. In a video shown to guests, Parton revealed that she was recommended not to travel by her doctors due to a kidney stone.

As these health announcements continued to come from Parton at a dizzying rate, the singer was forced to miss events celebrating her career milestones. Parton was set to be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The country singer's long list of charitable endeavors were celebrated, but Parton shared in late September that she'd be unable to attend the ceremony due to her persistent health struggles. The "Jolene" singer's increasing medical issues continued to plague her with pain in a year of heartbreak, as in March, Parton lost her husband of 60 years.