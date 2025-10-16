Tragic Details About Dolly Parton's Health Struggles
On September 29, 2025, Dolly Parton, the almost 80-year-old groundbreaking country singer, shared with fans that she'd been struggling with some health problems. The musical icon wrote in an Instagram post, "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."
Along with her announcement came the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. The singer wrote, "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you." This candid post revealed only the most recent of Parton's health concerns. On September 17, 2025, she was set to appear at her Tennessee amusement park, Dollywood, but was unable to make it. In a video shown to guests, Parton revealed that she was recommended not to travel by her doctors due to a kidney stone.
As these health announcements continued to come from Parton at a dizzying rate, the singer was forced to miss events celebrating her career milestones. Parton was set to be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The country singer's long list of charitable endeavors were celebrated, but Parton shared in late September that she'd be unable to attend the ceremony due to her persistent health struggles. The "Jolene" singer's increasing medical issues continued to plague her with pain in a year of heartbreak, as in March, Parton lost her husband of 60 years.
Dolly Parton's wit in the face of tragedy
In a year full of strife, grief, and illness, Dolly Parton has remained her always hopeful and unstoppably witty self. In the same post that announced her need to step away from her residency in Las Vegas due to complications with her health, Parton joked, "It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeons!" The singer's quick wit, cheerful demeanor, and charming disposition — especially during difficult times — made us forget that Parton has faced tragedy before.
For so long, the country singer has been able to greet the world with a smile and joke — even at times poking fun at herself. Parton has simply always found a way to make even the hardest of battles appear to be the easiest. She concluded her Instagram post on a hopeful note for fans, writing, "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."