Prince William's Tell-All Interview With Eugene Levy Reportedly Didn't Help Tensions With King Charles

Will we ever get a royal family reunion? New tensions are bubbling up in the family — shockingly, between King Charles III and his eldest, William, Prince of Wales. This news comes on the heels of the monarch and Prince Harry taking the first step toward reconciliation after meeting in London in September.

In William's revealing interview with Eugene Levy for the comedian's new AppleTV+ docuseries, "The Reluctant Traveler," the prince discussed everything from health updates about his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, to mourning his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. But revelations about family stress and his plans to transform the monarchy, reportedly did not sit well with his father. "The King sees it as betrayal, not honesty," a palace informant told Rob Schuter for his Substack, Naughty But Nice. William's openness reportedly prompted Charles to give his son the cold shoulder. Per another source, not only is the king personally offended by his son's comments, but it also feels like an attack on the strength of the monarchy, which is teetering amid all the royal drama. "It's not just family tension — it's about the Crown itself," they said.

William got candid with Levy in the interview, telling the "Schitt's Creek" actor that "family overwhelms me quite a bit." His job, however, is not as stressful; he seems to have big ideas for the monarchy once he becomes king. "I want to question things more," he admitted. "I think it's very important that tradition stays... but there's also points where you look at tradition and go, 'Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do?'"