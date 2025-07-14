Charles & Harry Reportedly Take First Step Toward Reconciliation (And This Royal Supposedly Approves)

The icy divide between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family may finally be thawing — albeit drip by very slow drip. According to reports, representatives for both sides met up in hopes of hashing out a plan for bringing Harry back into the fold. And, the Firm's upper echelons have reportedly given the talks their stamp of approval — including, perhaps most surprisingly, William, Prince of Wales.

"There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years," a source told the Mail on Sunday in a July 12 article, explaining there's a lot of hard work ahead before William and Harry can settle their feud; put all the bitterness, backstabbing, point scoring, and scathing tea-spilling behind them; and let bygones be bygones. It's unknown which side initiated the meeting. But Harry's May 2025 claim on the family drama pointed a finger at King Charles III, when the younger royal said he wanted to patch things up, but that his father had the control of the situation. Now, it's reported that they're equally keen to end all the drama.

"Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now," the source said. "It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk." And they're clearly serious about resolving their issues, with the head of Harry's communications, Meredith Maines, coming from LA to London to meet with Liam Maguire, who has the unenviable task of handling Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's U.K. press and PR, and Charles' communications chief, Tobyn Andreae. A Daily Mail photographer somehow managed to surprise the three as they engaged in their "secret" talks on the outdoor terrace of the Royal Over-Seas League in London.