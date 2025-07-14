Charles & Harry Reportedly Take First Step Toward Reconciliation (And This Royal Supposedly Approves)
The icy divide between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family may finally be thawing — albeit drip by very slow drip. According to reports, representatives for both sides met up in hopes of hashing out a plan for bringing Harry back into the fold. And, the Firm's upper echelons have reportedly given the talks their stamp of approval — including, perhaps most surprisingly, William, Prince of Wales.
"There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years," a source told the Mail on Sunday in a July 12 article, explaining there's a lot of hard work ahead before William and Harry can settle their feud; put all the bitterness, backstabbing, point scoring, and scathing tea-spilling behind them; and let bygones be bygones. It's unknown which side initiated the meeting. But Harry's May 2025 claim on the family drama pointed a finger at King Charles III, when the younger royal said he wanted to patch things up, but that his father had the control of the situation. Now, it's reported that they're equally keen to end all the drama.
"Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now," the source said. "It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk." And they're clearly serious about resolving their issues, with the head of Harry's communications, Meredith Maines, coming from LA to London to meet with Liam Maguire, who has the unenviable task of handling Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's U.K. press and PR, and Charles' communications chief, Tobyn Andreae. A Daily Mail photographer somehow managed to surprise the three as they engaged in their "secret" talks on the outdoor terrace of the Royal Over-Seas League in London.
William may not be so willing to forgive and forget
Considering all the vitriol, it's unlikely William, Prince of Wales, will willingly welcome Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, back into his life with open arms. Still, William probably had to have given his nod of approval before any peace talks could begin. "[King Charles III] would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding. William and [Catherine, Princess of Wales] are the future of the monarchy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said in a MailOnline interview published July 13.
However, although William appears willing for Harry and his father to make amends, it doesn't mean he'll necessarily roll over and follow suit. "[William] has undoubtedly been furious at the way the Sussexes have behaved and undoubtedly regards Harry's behaviour as treason of a sort," Fitzwilliams continued. "They reportedly have not spoken in over two years."
Either way, ending the war with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could prove beneficial for the royals, who could do with a boost as their future looks more uncertain than ever. Despite news of Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024, his ongoing treatment and associated health struggles, the monarch's popularity has sunk to an all-time low. According to a February 2025 YouGov survey, Charles' approval rating among the British public dropped by eight points since December 2024, from 33 to 25. Although, given that Harry's rating is minus 31 and Meghan's minus 47, the Sussexes' royal return could possibly do more harm than good to the Firm's approval ratings.