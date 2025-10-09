Everything That Went Wrong For Meghan Markle At Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, said "bonjour" to her first-ever Paris Fashion Week in 2025. But now, she is probably looking forward to saying "au revoir" to all the hate she got along the way. There are few people who know how to get the haters riled up quite the way Meghan does. After all the time she's spent in the spotlight, one would think she would be careful about what she does in public in hopes of avoiding backlash. During her time in the Fashion Capital, however, she proved that for her, causing controversy never seems to go out of style.

Between her As Ever lifestyle brand and her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," it's clear that the controversial royal has been attempting a rebrand as of late. And, perhaps being regarded as a fashionista is in line with her lifestyle aficionado aspirations. Unfortunately, anything that attending Paris Fashion Week might have done for Meghan's image was overshadowed by her many moves that made for bad press.