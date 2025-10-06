Meghan Markle Struts Her Stuff At Paris Fashion Week & Everyone Is Saying The Same Shady Thing

"Omg hahaha why [is] she walking like that?" is definitely not a comment anyone wants to see on an Instagram video of them walking. And yet Meghan Markle got exactly that in several different iterations, among other equally embarrassing comments on the Vogue Instagram post. "Ergh! The ego has landed," one Instagram user wrote. "That's the walk of delusions of [grandeur]," added another. One netizen commented, "It's like she's walking in slow motion, just to make sure everyone can see her!! We see her alright! And she looked ridiculous!"

At this point, Meghan certainly can't be surprised by the internet viewing her as peak performative. It often seems like everything Meghan does gives her haters more ammo regardless of whether the response actually seems deserved or not. So, in reality, there was probably no possible way Meghan could have walked that wouldn't have stirred up some hate. And she had at least one commenter coming to her walk's defense. "She's walking like that so she can get a slay picture.. any of you haters would do the same for a [fire] vogue pic," they wrote. Even so, hopefully Meghan doesn't plan on trying her hand at runway modeling anytime soon. We can only imagine how much hate her strut would get after that.