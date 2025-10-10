Has Trump Been Disqualified From Receiving A Nobel Peace Prize Nomination? Inside The Rumor

President Donald Trump, who has been on a personal campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize since the start of his second term, lost to María Corina Machado on October 10, 2025 (a major shock to Trump's ego, surely). His loss follows an online rumor that the president had actually been removed from the nomination list, despite his endorsement from government leaders, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a tweet from popular X user, @mmpadellan, was posted on October 6, 2025. The tweet read, "They don't give Nobel Peace Prizes to jacka**es like Trump who send the military to cities like Portland and Chicago with the intention of escalating tensions and inciting violence.", paired with a graphic, "BREAKING: Nobel Committee quietly removes Trump's name from Peace Prize nominee list."

A context note was quickly added to the tweet by users stating, "The nominations list is private, and not made public until 50 years after it is awarded. The meme said the removal was done 'quietly,' yet it also shows what appears to be a headline of an announcement on the Nobel website." Before the intrigue died down, a second account, @torontobaddy, shared an even more misleading post that appeared to show factual support of @mmpadellan's tweet from an Associated Press news release that claimed Trump had been permanently disqualified from the 2025 prize and all future prizes. Though the tweet was later deleted by @torontobaddy, it led to large-scale misinformation for hundreds of thousands of X users.