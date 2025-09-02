Trump's Attempts To Squash Health Rumors Fall Flat (Unlike His Out-Of-Control Hair)
There have been increasing rumors about the state of Donald Trump's health, and over Labor Day weekend, some were claiming that he had died. Others were questioning why he hadn't been seen or spoken to the press for days, speculating that he was ill. On September 2, during a live press conference from the Oval Office, Trump was asked about whether he'd heard about the online speculation that he died; he said he hadn't heard that, and he called the whole situation "fake news," via YouTube.
If it's true that he hadn't heard that rumor, we're a bit baffled as to why on August 31, he posted on Truth Social, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." We may never really know what's going on with Trump's health; Trump's medical reports have had some red flags in the past. But one thing we do know for sure is that his hair has looked better.
He had his characteristic combover, but it seems to have been rushed and couldn't hide what appears to be Trump's clearly thinning hair. It looked okay-ish from the front, but whoever did his hair seemed to have forgotten that he might move his head on camera, and people clearly noticed. One person on X said, "Whoever styled Trump's hair for today's announcement did a horrible job at covering his bald spots." Another wrote, "Looks like he just got out of bed," while another quipped, "He's got wavy hair, it's waving goodbye to his head."
Donald Trump's hair may be the least of his worries as his good health claims aren't convincing everyone
Donald Trump's mussed hair may not have helped everyone believe his claims that he was doing fine. There were those online who pointed out that Trump's right hand in the press conference was showing signs of bruising covered up with makeup yet again. Trump has been seen with a bruised hand off and on for months now. The White House has said it's because he shakes so many hands, though not everyone is so sure. Some think it could be a result of some undisclosed ailment or procedure, while others posit that the bruises are connected to Trump's chronic venous insufficiency.
Some also thought that his Truth Social posts didn't include enough of his signature all caps style and seemed more focused than usual. He referred to those posts in his press conference, saying he'd spent part of the weekend "doing a number of truths. Long truths, and I think pretty poignant truths ... I was very active." But people still weren't buying it.
Others pointed out that Trump's face looked off. Some think that Trump may have had Botox, and perhaps he had a bad reaction to it and that was why he stayed out of the spotlight. Another person said: "He has puffy circles under his eyes. And then weird puffs below them. Like there's fluid or something pooling in his upper cheeks."