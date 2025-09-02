Trump's Attempts To Squash Health Rumors Fall Flat (Unlike His Out-Of-Control Hair)

There have been increasing rumors about the state of Donald Trump's health, and over Labor Day weekend, some were claiming that he had died. Others were questioning why he hadn't been seen or spoken to the press for days, speculating that he was ill. On September 2, during a live press conference from the Oval Office, Trump was asked about whether he'd heard about the online speculation that he died; he said he hadn't heard that, and he called the whole situation "fake news," via YouTube.

If it's true that he hadn't heard that rumor, we're a bit baffled as to why on August 31, he posted on Truth Social, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE." We may never really know what's going on with Trump's health; Trump's medical reports have had some red flags in the past. But one thing we do know for sure is that his hair has looked better.

He had his characteristic combover, but it seems to have been rushed and couldn't hide what appears to be Trump's clearly thinning hair. It looked okay-ish from the front, but whoever did his hair seemed to have forgotten that he might move his head on camera, and people clearly noticed. One person on X said, "Whoever styled Trump's hair for today's announcement did a horrible job at covering his bald spots." Another wrote, "Looks like he just got out of bed," while another quipped, "He's got wavy hair, it's waving goodbye to his head."