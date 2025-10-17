Side By Side Photos Show Mckenna Grace's Massive Transformation Since Young Sheldon
Mckenna Grace has gone through a major transformation since first joining the "Young Sheldon" cast in 2018. Celebrating her 19th birthday in June 2025, the actor is officially seven years older than when she first starred as Paige Swanson on the hit series. Though Grace began her career at a young age, the "Young Sheldon" star is now venturing into new roles, more aligned with her age, along with a stunning change to her appearance. Stepping into the role of a romance feature film lead for the first time, the image of the 12-year-old girl who rocked the sitcom scene is long gone, replaced by the elevated look and jaw-dropping evolution of Grace's image.
The "Young Sheldon" actor has completely transformed into a stunning young woman. Grace's blonde hair has taken on a paler, icy color that emphasizes the actor's steely blue eyes and warmer complexion. Her face shape has become more angular, with a sharper jawline and cheekbones, as the star has outgrown her baby face. Of course, glimpses of her younger self can still be seen in her 2025 appearance with her small nose, wispy beach-waved hair, and thicker eyebrows. Grace is making the transition from child star to grown-up actor with gratitude and fervor, speaking with "Today" about her first romance film, "Regretting You." "It was very exciting to get to take on something that's a little bit more mature," the actor explained.
What Mckenna Grace has been up to since Young Sheldon
Mckenna Grace's looks are not the only thing that has seen a serious change over the years since "Young Sheldon." The star appeared in projects like "Gifted," "Captain Marvel," and "I, Tonya" all before she was 16 years old. She had been working in projects that cast her as young versions of main characters, but the actor is breaking away from this type casting in a major way by appearing as a lead in "Regretting You." Inklings of this big shift on the horizon for the star came with roles like Grace's appearance in "The Handmaid's Tale." The truth about Mckenna Grace is that she's been an incredibly powerful creative in the world of Hollywood for years and is finally getting the opportunity to flex her acting chops in roles better suited for her age and talent.
Her acting transformation came along with her burgeoning music career. Releasing her first single in 2021, "Haunted House," which appeared in her film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the singer has since dropped 13 singles and one album, "Autumn Leaves." The already prolific performer has become a force within the industry, flaunting amazing talent across creative fields that have only continued to sharpen and shape through the years.