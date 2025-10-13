Trump's Big Memory Lapse Sets Off 'Dementia Don' Claims From Critics

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When things are going well for Donald Trump, they're thanks to his leadership. When things are going badly for Donald Trump, they seem to be the fault of Joe Biden. Trump seems to have a fixation on Biden; per Time, "Biden" was one of the Trump administration's top five used words in Trump's first 100 days in office during his second term. One of Trump's latest Biden references was on Truth Social, but it has people questioning not Biden's legacy, but Trump's memory. Trump posted, "THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6. If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies." There's a couple of things in that short statement that deserve a deeper look, least of which is the fact that on January 6, 2021, Trump was very much in office.

People on social media are using the occasion to revive questions about Trump's mental acuity; Trump's gotten the nickname "Dementia Don" for similar lapses in memory. One person said on X, "Trump was POTUS on Jan 6, 2021, and had been for 4 years. Yet he says 'Biden FBI.' Don't give him a pass for this. His mind is long gone. He can't keep it together. His thoughts, like his words[,] are broken fragments and confusion." Others agreed that Trump was showing his age with that post.

One critic wrote, "He plays fast and loose with time frames so he can blame anyone but himself." And another person quipped, "The emperor not only has no clothes he can't remember where he put them."