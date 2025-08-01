Trump's Strange Behavior At Press Conference Has Everyone Chiming In With A Brutal Nickname
Donald Trump's shady nicknames for everyone are often already riddled with insecurity. But we imagine he feels even more insecure whenever he's given a taste of his own medicine, and being labeled with a few nicknames he might have trouble shaking off. The president's critics have given him the new name "Dementia Don," which sounds even worse than the wildest nicknames Trump has made up for his opponents. What's even worse is that Trump helped inspire the moniker while he announced to the press the reinstatement of the presidential fitness test on July 31, 2025.
Ironically, however, his speech only had some questioning how fit the real estate mogul was. At least cognitively. Trump attempted to shout out WWE superstar Triple H while boasting about the executive order. Although the wrestling legend was standing right next to him, Trump briefly had a difficult time looking for him when he wanted to address Triple H personally. It almost seemed as if Trump forgot the former D-Generation X leader was there, despite claiming they were friends, and the internet took notice. "Trump v. Dementia at next year's Wrestlemania and Dementia's going over, brother," one user mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dementia Don forgot who HHH was," another X user wrote. More X users joined in on the fun, with one writing, "Guy's got dementia AND is a ginormous moron. Double whammy."
Donald Trump's low energy made the nickname even worse
Apart from President Donald Trump's temporary amnesia regarding Triple H, the former "Apprentice" host did himself no favors by almost fumbling the name of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the conference. He clearly struggled to sound the name out, which further encouraged the "Dementia Don" nickname to stick around. It also reminded fans of all the other words Trump seemingly had trouble pronouncing. "Have you heard him try to pronounce Tesla? Or, is it 'Tessler,' one user wrote on X. "Listen...he can't even pronounce United 'Shtates,'" another user posted.
But the embarrassing blunders didn't end there. Trump showed that his latest unfiltered pic wasn't the only glaring sign his age was catching up with him, as he appeared more low-energy than usual during the press conference. Because of this, a few commenters urged Trump to get some rest and recharge. "Someone take Dementia Don back to his room. It's nappy time," an X user quipped. It wasn't the first time that week where the president's stamina was called into question. While hosting a White House meeting discussing America's health with medical experts like Dr. Oz, Trump caught flak for seemingly falling asleep during the event. His behavior at the executive signing may only further demonstrate that the role of the presidency is taking its toll both mentally and physically.