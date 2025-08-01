Trump's Strange Behavior At Press Conference Has Everyone Chiming In With A Brutal Nickname

Donald Trump's shady nicknames for everyone are often already riddled with insecurity. But we imagine he feels even more insecure whenever he's given a taste of his own medicine, and being labeled with a few nicknames he might have trouble shaking off. The president's critics have given him the new name "Dementia Don," which sounds even worse than the wildest nicknames Trump has made up for his opponents. What's even worse is that Trump helped inspire the moniker while he announced to the press the reinstatement of the presidential fitness test on July 31, 2025.

Ironically, however, his speech only had some questioning how fit the real estate mogul was. At least cognitively. Trump attempted to shout out WWE superstar Triple H while boasting about the executive order. Although the wrestling legend was standing right next to him, Trump briefly had a difficult time looking for him when he wanted to address Triple H personally. It almost seemed as if Trump forgot the former D-Generation X leader was there, despite claiming they were friends, and the internet took notice. "Trump v. Dementia at next year's Wrestlemania and Dementia's going over, brother," one user mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Dementia Don forgot who HHH was," another X user wrote. More X users joined in on the fun, with one writing, "Guy's got dementia AND is a ginormous moron. Double whammy."