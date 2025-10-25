Side By Side Photos Of Kelly Ripa That Make Plastic Surgery Chatter Hard To Ignore
From soap opera darling to talk show royalty, Kelly Ripa has been on the scene for quite some time, and yet the "Live with Kelly and Mark" host looks like she hasn't aged a day. Her youthful appearance may be coveted, but it is also the catalyst for plastic surgery speculation. Her subtle, albeit stunning, transformation over the years has left many wondering if the TV legend has had cosmetic procedures.
Some of Ripa's best features, such as her nose and smile, seem almost too good to be true. A side-by-side comparison of Ripa that juxtaposes her in 1995 and 2009 — which she posted on Instagram in 2018 — led to some speculation in the comment section that she had received a rhinoplasty and also had veneers. In the more recent photo, Ripa's nose appears slightly smaller and her teeth had a whiter shine. Seemingly irked by the comments, Ripa replied to one person by asserting (via Us Weekly), "I'm gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn't be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had."
Although the "All My Children" alum has denied getting invasive surgery to alter her appearance, she has alluded to the procedures she wants to get done. "I have gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit," Ripa revealed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. But she confessed that the history of botched procedures keeps her from going through with it. In a 2025 episode of her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," the talk show veteran also admitted to wanting a small facelift, despite claiming that she'd never scheduled one.
Kelly Ripa's history of Botox
While she claims to have never received a nip and tuck, Kelly Ripa has been candid about her frequent use of injectables. Specifically, Ripa is a lover of Botox, though she uses it sparingly. "My Botox is super minimal," she said in the aforementioned episode of her podcast. "If I do it now three times a year, that's a lot ... maybe twice a year, really." Even so, Ripa said she only gets the injections on the frown lines between her brows, for the wrinkles around her eyes, and in the creases of her neck. In an interview with Elle, Ripa revealed that she also gets Botox on her eyelids to smooth the canvas for her makeup team to work with, as well as under her arms to prevent any excessive sweating.
At the same time, Ripa has experienced a few beauty fails while using Botox. During a 2016 episode of "Live! With Kelly," Ripa opened up about her plastic pitfalls. "I got bad Botox," she told guest Megyn Kelly (via E! News). "It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides. I'm not kidding!" According to the former soap star, she couldn't smile properly for half of a year.
Ripa has made one thing clear: She doesn't use lip injections. When her lips became the subject of online rumors, Ripa told her fans on Instagram that lip liner actually deserves all the credit for her deceivingly filler-less pout. She even wrote in the caption of her makeup-hack video: "No, I didn't get lip fillers. This is the lip trick you monsters."