Has Kelly Ripa Had Plastic Surgery? The Cosmetic Procedures She's Admitted To
Kelly Ripa has had her fair share of beauty fails, but the truth is, the daytime talk show host looks amazing for her age (or any age, for that matter) — so much so that every time Ripa posts a new photo, it becomes the talk of the internet. So, what witchcraft is she engaging in to maintain her radiant, youthful glow? While her nutritionist previously revealed how she got in the best shape of her life, there are still a few other tricks that the mom of three relies on to stay looking fresh. Like many other celebrities, Ripa has had some cosmetic work done, but likely not to the extent you may think.
In July 2014, Ripa revealed during a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance that she's had Botox. "I'm not advocating one way or the other but I'm just saying Botox has changed my life. It's cut my getting ready time in half," she told host Andy Cohen. Ripa noted that she relies on the injectibles more so for maintenance and tightening things up a bit on her face rather than trying to completely overhaul her skin and turn back the clock on her age. "I think the key with anything is knowing what you look like and being a minimalist," she explained.
Over the years, Ripa has continued to remain conservative with her Botox usage. Still only opting for treatment in a few places, she gave fans an update on her frequency and top areas during a February 2025 episode of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa." "I do the crow's feet and I do the neck and that's it. I do it now three times a year," she said.
Kelly Ripa has expressed interest in a more serious cosmetic procedure
During the same February 2025 episode of "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," which featured Ripa's plastic surgeon Dr. David Rosenberg, Ripa revealed that she didn't start getting Botox in her face until she was 39. However, prior to that, she was getting injections in a more unusual place. "I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating," she recounted. But later came the pivotal moment: "One day I said, 'Do you think I should put Botox in my face?' And [Dr. Rosenberg] looked at me and he goes, 'I thought this day would never come.'"
During their conversation, Ripa also hinted that she was considering getting a mini facelift, and Dr. Rosenberg would be the guy to do it. While this procedure isn't exactly subtle like her Botox usage, it's less invasive (and more affordable!) than a full facelift as it only focuses on tightening the lower face, chin, and jawline, per the Nesmith Plastic Surgery Center. Still, Ripa follows her minimalist philosophy when it comes to her skin in other ways. In September 2024, she revealed in a Facebook video that she had Marie Kondo-ed her medicine cabinet full of skincare products in favor of just one drugstore staple: the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer. "I think we can all agree that i just freed up hours of my day," she said as she put her multi-step lengthy routine behind her.