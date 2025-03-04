Has Kelly Ripa Had Plastic Surgery? The Cosmetic Procedures She's Admitted To

Kelly Ripa has had her fair share of beauty fails, but the truth is, the daytime talk show host looks amazing for her age (or any age, for that matter) — so much so that every time Ripa posts a new photo, it becomes the talk of the internet. So, what witchcraft is she engaging in to maintain her radiant, youthful glow? While her nutritionist previously revealed how she got in the best shape of her life, there are still a few other tricks that the mom of three relies on to stay looking fresh. Like many other celebrities, Ripa has had some cosmetic work done, but likely not to the extent you may think.

In July 2014, Ripa revealed during a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance that she's had Botox. "I'm not advocating one way or the other but I'm just saying Botox has changed my life. It's cut my getting ready time in half," she told host Andy Cohen. Ripa noted that she relies on the injectibles more so for maintenance and tightening things up a bit on her face rather than trying to completely overhaul her skin and turn back the clock on her age. "I think the key with anything is knowing what you look like and being a minimalist," she explained.

Over the years, Ripa has continued to remain conservative with her Botox usage. Still only opting for treatment in a few places, she gave fans an update on her frequency and top areas during a February 2025 episode of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa." "I do the crow's feet and I do the neck and that's it. I do it now three times a year," she said.

