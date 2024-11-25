Kelly Ripa Beauty Fails We Couldn't Ignore

As the co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa always seems to strike the right balance between glam star who can work the red carpet in head-turning outfits and self-deprecating goofball that's happy to call out her most awkward moments and get real about her fails. (Cue the time when she answered a FaceTime from Andy Cohen while she was naked in the gym locker room.)

But some of her most classic fails are her beauty bombs. Because thankfully for the rest of us, Ripa's willingness to get down and dirty in the name of research and candidly sharing her experiences benefits us all. By these five fails alone, we might reconsider fake lash placement or checking the due date on our self-tanners.

And believe it or not, we might have Regis Philbin to thank for this. In her book, "Live Wire," published in September 2022, Ripa credited her former co-host for teaching her the importance of good storytelling. She wrote, "It's taking the audience on a ride with you and remembering that you are always the butt of the joke." And with these five beauty fails, she would make Philbin proud.

