Side By Side Photos Of Lisa Marie Presley's Transformation You Have To See To Believe
From a rebellious teen to a doting mother and singer-songwriter in her own right, Lisa Marie Presley underwent a stunning transformation throughout her lifetime. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie could never escape the spotlight; she simply embraced it as the hand she was dealt. As such, the world was left with a plethora of snapshots from her high-profile life, which came to a heartbreaking end with her sudden death in 2023. Fortunately for fans of the rock legend's daughter, Lisa Marie's face is ingrained in pop culture like a portrait in a museum, from her grunge era to the sometimes elegant appearances of her final years — and the difference between the two is stark.
Lisa Marie's edgy style in the '90s paid homage to her rebellious side. Her 1991 appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (above left image) — where she wore a black, off-the-shoulder two-piece set with bejeweled accents — reflected her aesthetic throughout the decade. She often incorporated gothic influences into her style, accentuated by her love of dark lipstick and heavy eyeliner. It's a far cry from how she'd later dress.
A photo from a 2022 Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (above right) highlights Lisa Marie's stylistic changes. She lightened her hair and began wearing it at a much longer length. She ditched the bold lipstick and let her naturally stunning features speak for themselves. Plus, her suit and tie reflected a modern maturity in her fashion taste.
Lisa Marie Presley's drastic transformation contributed to her untimely death
Age can be a thorny subject among celebrities, and Lisa Marie Presley took drastic measures to avoid its consequences and maintain her youth. She certainly had good genes on her side, inheriting her father's high cheekbones and her mother's piercing blue eyes. However, weight loss and cosmetic procedures contributed to much of her overall transformation. According to friends who spoke with Page Six after Lisa Marie's death, she would often get injectables (including Botox) and minor treatments that took her under the knife multiple times. What people may not know about Lisa Marie, though, is that her desperate mission to stay thin ultimately led to her premature passing.
Lisa Marie raved about being at her "teenager" weight to People in 2014 — likely near the figure she had in 1991 at the VMAs — noting that Elvis Presley's death at 42 motivated her to prioritize health in her life. In the months before her death, however, these habits became radical, with Lisa Marie reportedly taking weight loss supplements and opioids before her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to TMZ.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office determined Lisa Marie's cause of death as an obstruction in her bowels that formed after a bariatric surgery she underwent years prior. The secret procedure that led to her death is usually reserved for people with obesity. It was a shocking revelation to many, leading one friend to rhetorically ask Page Six, "When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery?"