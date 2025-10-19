Side By Side Photos Of Lisa Marie Presley's Transformation You Have To See To Believe

From a rebellious teen to a doting mother and singer-songwriter in her own right, Lisa Marie Presley underwent a stunning transformation throughout her lifetime. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie could never escape the spotlight; she simply embraced it as the hand she was dealt. As such, the world was left with a plethora of snapshots from her high-profile life, which came to a heartbreaking end with her sudden death in 2023. Fortunately for fans of the rock legend's daughter, Lisa Marie's face is ingrained in pop culture like a portrait in a museum, from her grunge era to the sometimes elegant appearances of her final years — and the difference between the two is stark.

Joe Seer/Shutterstock & Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Lisa Marie's edgy style in the '90s paid homage to her rebellious side. Her 1991 appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (above left image) — where she wore a black, off-the-shoulder two-piece set with bejeweled accents — reflected her aesthetic throughout the decade. She often incorporated gothic influences into her style, accentuated by her love of dark lipstick and heavy eyeliner. It's a far cry from how she'd later dress.

A photo from a 2022 Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (above right) highlights Lisa Marie's stylistic changes. She lightened her hair and began wearing it at a much longer length. She ditched the bold lipstick and let her naturally stunning features speak for themselves. Plus, her suit and tie reflected a modern maturity in her fashion taste.