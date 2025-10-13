Kimberly Guilfoyle Uses Lara Trump's Big Day To Remind Everyone She Dated Don Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. broke up more than a year ago, yet she still can't seem to cut the cord. At a time when she should be focusing on her new position as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle can't resist any opportunity to let the world know she was once engaged to the first son. Case in point: her October 12 birthday shoutout to Lara Trump, wife of Don Jr.'s brother, Eric. Posting on her Instagram Stories, the ambassador shared a collage of photo memories along with a "Happy Birthday Lara!" caption. All nine featured Lara and Guilfoyle, but four included Don Jr. as well, and judging by the location of the shots, it's probable her ex was still somewhere in the background even if he didn't pose.

Just days earlier, Guilfoyle similarly made a self-focused birthday post for her son, Ronan Villency. Instead of highlighting the now-19-year-old's accomplishments or interests, she shared a slideshow of herself posing with Villency at various political and charity events. Topping the embarrassment factor, almost all the pics showed Guilfoyle in one of her thirst-trap dresses. But this latest move takes her attention-grab to the next level. The former Fox News host could just as easily have posted a single photo of herself with Lara to honor her special day, yet she took the opportunity to remind her followers that she was once a major part of the Trump family universe. Guilfoyle even tagged Eric and Don Jr. in the post, as a special little jab: Hey, guys, remember when we all used to hang out at Mar-a-Lago? You can't deny you used to love me!

Knowing the reasons behind the high-profile split — not to mention the way Trump World has moved on — makes the ambassador's bid for validation even sadder.