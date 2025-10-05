Kimberly Guilfoyle's Out-Of-Touch Birthday Post For Son Ronan Puts The Focus On Her (Surprise, Surprise)
Apart from being the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle is also the proud mom of son Ronan Anthony Villency. She made sure no one forgot that fact as she honored Ronan's 19th birthday on October 4, 2025. In an Instagram shoutout, Guilfoyle displayed a slideshow of Ronan, her son by ex-husband Eric Villency, calling him "my greatest blessing" and a "smart, kind, genuine young man." She added, "Your heart, integrity, and drive inspire me every single day. The future is so bright for you, and I'll always be your biggest fan. With all my love, Mom."
But if fans were hoping to learn anything about Ronan's life and interests through the photo collection, they must have come away disappointed. There were no pics of Ronan as a baby, learning to ride a bike, playing sports, or just making a goofy face for the camera. Every single image was of the teen posing with his mom at special events such as the 2024 Republican National Convention, an election celebration party at Mar-a-Lago, and the Monaco Grand Prix. Two of the photos were even from occasions celebrating the former Fox News host herself: receiving an award for her work in animal rescue and her swearing-in ceremony as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece.
To top off the narcissist factor, nearly all of the shots showed Guilfoyle in one of her signature spicy outfits, with cleavage and/or leg pushing the boundaries of modesty and pulling focus from her son. If not for the caption, viewers might not have realized it was a birthday greeting at all. Could Guilfoyle be trying to rival Donald Trump for the most oversized ego? Or is there another reason behind her mom-centric post?
Is Guilfoyle getting empty-nest syndrome?
To be fair, Kimberly Guilfoyle has offered less egocentric birthday wishes in the past for her son. Her Instagram post on his 16th birthday featured solo photos of Ronan Villency playing football, graduating middle school, and riding in a helicopter. For his 17th, the slideshow also included photos without her, though there were several with Donald Trump Jr., the man who might have been Ronan's stepdad. But the following year, the ambassador shared only pics of Ronan and herself. Could this trend be signaling some very relatable mom feelings?
In March 2025, Guilfoyle shared some exciting family news: namely, that Ronan had been accepted to the University of Miami. He graduated from the private Oxbridge Academy (the same high school Barron Trump attended) that spring, so he would be a freshman now. It's not known whether Ronan is living on campus, but even if he's commuting, he's surely filling his days — and some nights — with studies, sports, and friends. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle is about to make Greece her new home. Watching your child go off on their own is tough enough, but also being 5,000 miles away has to be wrenching. She can't cheer him up with homemade cookies after a bad day, or be there to bring him home if he has a little too much fun at a kegger.
Whereas President Trump's social media is all about commanding respect and adoration from the world, Guilfoyle's birthday memories may be her way of acknowledging that she and Ronan will be seeing less of each other now that they're pursuing their own goals. Still, it might have been nice to include just one pic of Ronan on his own. Those apron strings have to be loosened sometime.