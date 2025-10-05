Kimberly Guilfoyle's Out-Of-Touch Birthday Post For Son Ronan Puts The Focus On Her (Surprise, Surprise)

Apart from being the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle is also the proud mom of son Ronan Anthony Villency. She made sure no one forgot that fact as she honored Ronan's 19th birthday on October 4, 2025. In an Instagram shoutout, Guilfoyle displayed a slideshow of Ronan, her son by ex-husband Eric Villency, calling him "my greatest blessing" and a "smart, kind, genuine young man." She added, "Your heart, integrity, and drive inspire me every single day. The future is so bright for you, and I'll always be your biggest fan. With all my love, Mom."

But if fans were hoping to learn anything about Ronan's life and interests through the photo collection, they must have come away disappointed. There were no pics of Ronan as a baby, learning to ride a bike, playing sports, or just making a goofy face for the camera. Every single image was of the teen posing with his mom at special events such as the 2024 Republican National Convention, an election celebration party at Mar-a-Lago, and the Monaco Grand Prix. Two of the photos were even from occasions celebrating the former Fox News host herself: receiving an award for her work in animal rescue and her swearing-in ceremony as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece.

To top off the narcissist factor, nearly all of the shots showed Guilfoyle in one of her signature spicy outfits, with cleavage and/or leg pushing the boundaries of modesty and pulling focus from her son. If not for the caption, viewers might not have realized it was a birthday greeting at all. Could Guilfoyle be trying to rival Donald Trump for the most oversized ego? Or is there another reason behind her mom-centric post?