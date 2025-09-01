Bettina Anderson's Tropical Trump Getaway Proves She Has What Kimberly Guilfoyle Only Dreamed Of
As if it weren't already clear Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are in it for the long haul, their pre-Labor Day festivities removed the last shred of doubt. The namesake oldest son of President Donald Trump has been dating the Palm Beach socialite for more than a year, but kept the romance quiet until he officially broke off his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Since then, the two have been inseparable, and in March , Don Jr. took the relationship to the next level by bringing Anderson on a fishing excursion with his younger children. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, indicating the "Smurfs," as Jr. calls them, approve of the new love in their dad's life. This latest adventure revealed that Anderson now has the blessing of another important Trump family member.
The couple — should we call them DonTina or TrumpErson? — hosted a weekend getaway to the beautiful island of Exuma. Among the guests were none other than Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump, along with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their sons, Joseph and Theo. (Their teen daughter, Arabella, wasn't featured in the photos, but she may well have been there and asked to keep her image private.) Ivanka shared photos of the fun on Instagram, and Anderson gushed in the comments, "Such a wonderful trip—loved every moment together and all the special memories we made in paradise!"
Clearly, Don Jr. was confident his lady love would get along with his sister, which bodes well for their future together. Anderson's twin sister, Kristina McPherson and her family came along as well, making this a true family affair. This can't be easy for a certain ex-fiancée.
Kimberly Guilfoyle never quite fit in with the Trumps
Only Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle know for sure why they broke up after so many years together, but signs point to the theory that family approval played a large part in it. President Trump reportedly wasn't thrilled with the relationship right from the start. Don Jr. brought Guilfoyle to an official event, and dad Donald was apparently upset that she was stealing his thunder. Her style is also rumored to have displeased the senior Trump. Guilfoyle's attempts to look professional often fail miserably; her wardrobe of low-cut and thigh-baring dresses was out of place at political rallies and high-powered social affairs. An insider confided to People that Don Jr. was drawn to Bettina Anderson in part because he felt her Palm Beach look would fit in better with his dad's White House image, saying, "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes."
Guilfoyle's social media shows she's still connected to all her exes, particularly Don Jr. She still offers likes to his posts that don't involve Anderson and diplomatically stays mum on the ones that do. Guilfoyle is also close to his oldest son, Donnie, who came to support her during the confirmation hearing of her ambassadorship. Still, knowing how bonded Anderson is to her ex's family must rankle at least a little. Even when Guilfoyle and Don Jr. were engaged, they never seemed to socialize much with his siblings; there are no posts of Ivanka Trump glowing over "wonderful memories" of wakesurfing with the former Fox News host or watching fireworks on the beach together. Maybe the breakup was for the best; when in-laws don't get along, even the best marriages can feel the strain.