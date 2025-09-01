Bettina Anderson's Tropical Trump Getaway Proves She Has What Kimberly Guilfoyle Only Dreamed Of

As if it weren't already clear Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are in it for the long haul, their pre-Labor Day festivities removed the last shred of doubt. The namesake oldest son of President Donald Trump has been dating the Palm Beach socialite for more than a year, but kept the romance quiet until he officially broke off his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Since then, the two have been inseparable, and in March , Don Jr. took the relationship to the next level by bringing Anderson on a fishing excursion with his younger children. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, indicating the "Smurfs," as Jr. calls them, approve of the new love in their dad's life. This latest adventure revealed that Anderson now has the blessing of another important Trump family member.

The couple — should we call them DonTina or TrumpErson? — hosted a weekend getaway to the beautiful island of Exuma. Among the guests were none other than Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump, along with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their sons, Joseph and Theo. (Their teen daughter, Arabella, wasn't featured in the photos, but she may well have been there and asked to keep her image private.) Ivanka shared photos of the fun on Instagram, and Anderson gushed in the comments, "Such a wonderful trip—loved every moment together and all the special memories we made in paradise!"

Clearly, Don Jr. was confident his lady love would get along with his sister, which bodes well for their future together. Anderson's twin sister, Kristina McPherson and her family came along as well, making this a true family affair. This can't be easy for a certain ex-fiancée.