George Clooney's Age Is Catching Up To Him & He Isn't Happy About It

Whether you're rich or you're poor, age has a way of coming for everyone. Getting older is inevitable, and even George Clooney, whose Royal Palace visit was the definition of aging like fine wine, admitted he was not exactly excited about weathering the passage of time. The A-list actor celebrated his 64th birthday in May of 2025, and in an October interview with Esquire, he got candid about what getting older really felt like.

"I'm not thrilled with being 64," Clooney admitted, reflecting on the realities of aging. In fact, his 2025 play, "Good Night, and Good Luck," had him confronting the truth head-on. He was so nervous for each performance and a lot of it was "strictly age-related" nerves. "As you get older, it doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat; your brain starts to lock up," he said. The actor's nerves didn't ever really settle throughout the whole run of the show, and he was often worried he might forget his lines. "I would do the whole play in the dressing room before I went onstage. I was so terrified," he shared.

For someone who's always seemed effortlessly composed and fearless, Clooney's honesty was refreshing. It's a side of him that reminds anyone that aging, no matter how gracefully one does it, comes with a fair share of obstacles.