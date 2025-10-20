George Clooney's Age Is Catching Up To Him & He Isn't Happy About It
Whether you're rich or you're poor, age has a way of coming for everyone. Getting older is inevitable, and even George Clooney, whose Royal Palace visit was the definition of aging like fine wine, admitted he was not exactly excited about weathering the passage of time. The A-list actor celebrated his 64th birthday in May of 2025, and in an October interview with Esquire, he got candid about what getting older really felt like.
"I'm not thrilled with being 64," Clooney admitted, reflecting on the realities of aging. In fact, his 2025 play, "Good Night, and Good Luck," had him confronting the truth head-on. He was so nervous for each performance and a lot of it was "strictly age-related" nerves. "As you get older, it doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat; your brain starts to lock up," he said. The actor's nerves didn't ever really settle throughout the whole run of the show, and he was often worried he might forget his lines. "I would do the whole play in the dressing room before I went onstage. I was so terrified," he shared.
For someone who's always seemed effortlessly composed and fearless, Clooney's honesty was refreshing. It's a side of him that reminds anyone that aging, no matter how gracefully one does it, comes with a fair share of obstacles.
George Clooney isn't just any 64-year-old
George Clooney may be in his 60s, but he's far from slowing down. Clooney and his wife, Amal, live a lavish life, but the actor isn't resting on his laurels. Despite his age, he continues to find new ways to challenge himself through physical activities most people half his age wouldn't attempt. Each summer, for example, he makes an effort to bike up Mount Bisbino near his Lake Como home. It's almost like a test, as he likes to do it "just to make sure I'm not too old," trying to stay on top of his physical well-being.
The actor also had a proud dad moment when he participated in a basketball event at his kids' school's family day. While many dads in their 30s and 40s were taking breaks to catch their breath, Clooney was on the court throughout the whole game, fully engaged. Hopefully, the award-winning actor keeps his health streak going for years to come as Clooney's twins, Alexander and Ella, are just 8 years old. He was already well into his 50s when he and his wife, Amal, welcomed them. Rather than worrying about the age gap, he's made a conscious effort to embrace it, finding the positives of raising young children later in life.
In his Esquire interview, the actor said, "I'm so much older that the idea that my son would be compared to me is pretty unlikely, because by the time he actually will have done anything, I'm gonna be gumming my bread."