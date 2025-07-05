George Clooney's Royal Palace Visit Defines 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

It's an excellent time to be George Clooney. Besides being an award-winning actor/writer/director, the "Michael Clayton" star recently finished his first run on Broadway, walking away with a Tony nomination for his work in "Good Night, and Good Luck." He's married to the beautiful and elegant human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and the couple have two kids: twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney.

Recently, George and Amal visited Buckingham Palace and chatted with King Charles III while the monarch met with the winners of the 2025 King's Trust Awards. The couple were seen laughing with Charles, and a video of the encounter was shared on Instagram. This isn't the first time the Clooneys have met with the royal family, since George is friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with both George and Amal attending their highly-publicized wedding in 2018.

While hanging out with the king is cool and all, it's impossible not to notice just how dang handsome George looked in the video. He turned 64 in 2025 but could easily pass as someone in his late '40s or early '50s. The real secret to his ability to age like fine wine is thanks to his salt-and-pepper hair, which he's had for decades. He only recently dyed it black — which his family couldn't take seriously — for his Broadway play, but went back to his natural color after the production wrapped. The silver fox look works for him and he truly gets better looking with age.