Tarek El Moussa's Rumored Off-Camera Behavior Hints His Marriage Might Be Doomed
It seems like there are more and more signs that HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's marriage is on the rocks. And, from the sound of it, there are even more glaring red flags in this marriage when "The Flip Off" cameras aren't rolling. Rumor has it that Tarek hasn't been easy to deal with behind the scenes lately, and it could have an effect on his marriage.
A source told The Daily Mail that the TV personality "has good days and bad days. And some days, you never know what kind of Tarek you're going to get." They went on to add, "He chews his fingernails off daily. He can't sit still. It's like he sees red, and he doesn't even care where he is, who sees what's going on – he just becomes unhinged." These behind-the-scenes anecdotes certainly indicate that Tarek is under some stress. And, it wouldn't be a surprise if this is true. His and Heather's series, "The Flipping El Moussas," was canceled this summer after running for only two seasons. Now, they are left depending on the series' spin-off, "The Flip Off."
There may be trouble in paradise for the El Moussas
The source indicated to The Daily Mail that worries about their canceled show may be partially responsible for Tarek El Moussa's erratic behavior. They described him as being "under pressure to keep up this lifestyle of providing for his wife and family." If this really is how Tarek is behaving at work, then it's safe to assume it's affecting his home life, as well. Interestingly, these claims about Tarek came just days after Heather Rae El Moussa opened up about the couple's marriage to Us Weekly. "It's a work in progress," she called the relationship as the couple approaches their four-year wedding anniversary. She added, "I think marriage is a work in progress in general."
Heather also discussed the fact that therapy has helped the couple work through their difficulties. "We were able to talk about some hard things that maybe we couldn't at home," she explained, adding, "So when we're in our therapy [session], where we feel a little bit safer to be like, 'Hey, this is how I feel.' We kind of have a response, and [our therapist is] there to moderate, and I feel like it can bring us closer together after that." So, it certainly seems that the pair is working through their issues. But, as strange things about the couple's relationship pile up and Tarek is reportedly cracking under the pressure of his life, it does seem like there may be trouble brewing.