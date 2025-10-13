Tarek El Moussa's Rumored Off-Camera Behavior Hints His Marriage Might Be Doomed

It seems like there are more and more signs that HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's marriage is on the rocks. And, from the sound of it, there are even more glaring red flags in this marriage when "The Flip Off" cameras aren't rolling. Rumor has it that Tarek hasn't been easy to deal with behind the scenes lately, and it could have an effect on his marriage.

A source told The Daily Mail that the TV personality "has good days and bad days. And some days, you never know what kind of Tarek you're going to get." They went on to add, "He chews his fingernails off daily. He can't sit still. It's like he sees red, and he doesn't even care where he is, who sees what's going on – he just becomes unhinged." These behind-the-scenes anecdotes certainly indicate that Tarek is under some stress. And, it wouldn't be a surprise if this is true. His and Heather's series, "The Flipping El Moussas," was canceled this summer after running for only two seasons. Now, they are left depending on the series' spin-off, "The Flip Off."