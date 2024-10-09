Strange Things About HGTV Stars Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Relationship

Tarek El Moussa might appear to be having slightly better luck in love than his ex-wife, Christina Hall, but the HGTV star's second marriage, to Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), isn't entirely free of controversy — not even close. One of the strangest aspects of the celebrity couple's love story is how they met. Tarek and Heather often share how they first locked eyes on a boat, with him "beelining" right to her and infamously shouting, "Get away from my girl!" at another man just five minutes into meeting the "Selling Sunset" alum. However, the details of their first conversation make it even weirder.

In a joint interview with People, in 2023, Heather revealed that during their very first interaction, which took place on July 4, 2019, Tarek boldly asked her to embark on a couple of trips to Paris and Las Vegas with him. While some might find such a proposal romantic, it was a bit forward for a first meeting, and the "Fipping El Moussas" co-host evidently thought so, too, since she firmly declined the offer. "I said no. Then he asked me on a date," Heather confirmed. She eventually agreed to go out with Tarek, but ended up canceling. When they finally went out, the happy couple moved in together just four days later.