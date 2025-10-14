Ivanka Trump Seemingly Upgrades Her Mar-A-Lago Face In Tuned-Up New Photos

Ivanka Trump left her lofty White House position after her father, Donald Trump, lost the election in 2020. And the former first daughter has largely stayed out of the political limelight even after he returned to office. But Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner notably showed up in Israel as the negotiations for peace in Gaza proved successful and the hostages were released. Her showing up at the event at all was questioned by some, but we were left wondering if the mother of three has had some work done, perhaps leaning into the Mar-a-Lago face trend like so many other women in Donald's orbit.

Pictures of 43-year-old Ivanka showed her face looking noticeably fuller around the cheeks as well as the chin — these are both places where she's been rumored to have used fillers before. The skin on her face is fairly taut, and the former first daughter has got basically no wrinkles between her eyebrows, where so many of us have the "11s." Suffice it to say, she looked remarkably different than the last time Ivanka stepped out with her dad.