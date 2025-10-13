Trump Blows Up Fresh Doubt About Ivanka & Jared Kushner's 'Special' Marriage
Lately, Donald Trump's rambling speeches seem to be increasing in frequency. And, it's safe to assume that Ivanka Trump isn't feeling too comfortable about what he said when he went off on his latest tangent. Donald spoke to Israel's parliament on October 13, 2025. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were present for his speech. They were likely just as surprised as everyone else was when he gave them an eyebrow-raising shoutout.
Seemingly referring to Kushner, Donald said to the crowd, "Let me also give a very special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact loves it so much that my daughter converted" (via LiveNow from Fox). He added, "And Ivanka is here," addressing his daughter. Donald then directed his attention to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "And Bibi, you do know this was not in the cards for me," he said, noting, "And she is so happy and they are so happy — at least I think they're happy. If they're not, we have a big story, right?"
It seems clear that Donald was attempting to make a joke about his daughter and son-in-law before backtracking a bit, adding, "No, they have a great marriage and they get along great. They're best friends. They have a very special relationship." Still, something about this statement definitely seemed strange.
Donald Trump has gotten too personal in speeches before
Donald Trump's weird statement about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage came almost exactly a year after his inability to stay on topic while making speeches resulted in him embarrassing his other daughter. While speaking at a Detroit Economic Club event last October, he accidentally spoiled Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news in front of the world. This time around, Donald didn't explicitly reveal any secrets about Ivanka and Kushner. Yet, he did draw attention to the couple's relationship and sow doubt about it. While Ivanka and Kushner are surely used to Donald behaving like this by now, it's still safe to assume they would have preferred to be left out of this speech.
In reality, people have been worried about Ivanka and Kushner's relationship in recent years, and there are some signs that indicate that their marriage is destined for divorce. Considering the fact that Ivanka prefers to stay out of the spotlight these days, regardless of whether there is trouble in paradise or, as Donald suspiciously put it, "they have a great marriage and they get along great," she likely doesn't want people talking about it.