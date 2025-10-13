Trump Blows Up Fresh Doubt About Ivanka & Jared Kushner's 'Special' Marriage

Lately, Donald Trump's rambling speeches seem to be increasing in frequency. And, it's safe to assume that Ivanka Trump isn't feeling too comfortable about what he said when he went off on his latest tangent. Donald spoke to Israel's parliament on October 13, 2025. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were present for his speech. They were likely just as surprised as everyone else was when he gave them an eyebrow-raising shoutout.

Seemingly referring to Kushner, Donald said to the crowd, "Let me also give a very special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact loves it so much that my daughter converted" (via LiveNow from Fox). He added, "And Ivanka is here," addressing his daughter. Donald then directed his attention to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "And Bibi, you do know this was not in the cards for me," he said, noting, "And she is so happy and they are so happy — at least I think they're happy. If they're not, we have a big story, right?"

It seems clear that Donald was attempting to make a joke about his daughter and son-in-law before backtracking a bit, adding, "No, they have a great marriage and they get along great. They're best friends. They have a very special relationship." Still, something about this statement definitely seemed strange.