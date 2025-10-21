Juicy Details About Kate Hudson's Brief Age-Gap Romance With A Famous Singer

Nick Jonas also appears to have met his forever partner after his May-December romance with Kate Hudson. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, revealed in 2018 that the "Bacon" singer first slid into her DMs in September 2016, months after his whirlwind relationship with the "Almost Famous" star had reportedly ended. But before Jonas and Chopra began dating (and eventually built their glamorous life together), he was asked very directly in a Complex cover story if he and Hudson had consummated their relationship.

Ever the gentleman, Jonas didn't confirm if he and Hudson had done the deed, but the way he gushed about her, it wasn't hard to read between the lines. "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful," he said. "Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I'm not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection." Jonas went on to say he continued to have "so much admiration and respect" for Hudson, calling her "amazing."

The singer also said he didn't mind the media attention the relationship was getting, because he could understand that some people thought it was a "bizarre matchup." Kudos to Jonas, because the question was brazen, and the media was refusing to look away from the alleged couple at the time.