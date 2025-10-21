Juicy Details About Kate Hudson's Brief Age-Gap Romance With A Famous Singer
Kate Hudson has been engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa since September 2021, whom she began dating in 2017. But before she coupled up with Fujikawa, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star appeared to have one of her most salacious flings ever with musician Nick Jonas. While the pair never confirmed their relationship, they were linked from around September 2015 to May 2016, when he was about 23 and she was about 36. The whirlwind romance reportedly included a trip to Disney World, a ski getaway with friends, and dinner dates. According to People, they were last seen together in 2016 at a Met Gala afterparty in Manhattan.
While Hudson and Jonas avoided confirming they were dating in the midst of their rendezvous, they had glowing praise for each other in interviews after the fact (although they remained coy about the nature of their relationship). Hudson revealed the juiciest detail about the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers nearly a decade after they were first spotted together. While playing the game "Plead the Fifth" on a July 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via People), Hudson told host Andy Cohen that her relationship with the "Jealous" singer was "a moment." She also described Jonas as "lovely, fun, [and] kind" before confessing, "He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him."
Nick Jonas nearly confirmed his romance with Hudson in 2016
Nick Jonas also appears to have met his forever partner after his May-December romance with Kate Hudson. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, revealed in 2018 that the "Bacon" singer first slid into her DMs in September 2016, months after his whirlwind relationship with the "Almost Famous" star had reportedly ended. But before Jonas and Chopra began dating (and eventually built their glamorous life together), he was asked very directly in a Complex cover story if he and Hudson had consummated their relationship.
Ever the gentleman, Jonas didn't confirm if he and Hudson had done the deed, but the way he gushed about her, it wasn't hard to read between the lines. "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful," he said. "Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I'm not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection." Jonas went on to say he continued to have "so much admiration and respect" for Hudson, calling her "amazing."
The singer also said he didn't mind the media attention the relationship was getting, because he could understand that some people thought it was a "bizarre matchup." Kudos to Jonas, because the question was brazen, and the media was refusing to look away from the alleged couple at the time.